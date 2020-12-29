Pfizer vaccines arrive in Spain after suffering a one-day delay in delivery

Posted: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 8:31 AM

Pfizer vaccines arrive in Spain after suffering a 24-hour delay in delivery. Planned shipments of the vaccine have already reached five Spanish airports: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Vitoria, first, then Valencia and Seville.

The planes are carrying more than 350,000 doses that should have been delivered yesterday, Monday, but were delayed due to a logistical problem within the company.

According to government reports, after the flights arrive and the distribution for each community, the vaccine will be distributed so that mass vaccination in Spain begins today, after the first doses injected last Sunday.

As during the weekend, the military will be responsible for transporting vaccines to the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla.