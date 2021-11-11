Philip Hoare delves joyfully into art and the sea in pursuit of Dürer and the whales

The writer Philip Hoare, inside of water on the beach of Nova Mar Bella, in Barcelona. Albert Garcia

There is only one person who can put a photo of him swimming between 150 sperm whales in a book consecrated to Dürer. Indeed: Philip Hoare. The writer (and swimmer: at the time of the interview, at noon in a hotel in Barcelona, ​​he has already had two baths in the sea, here without cetaceans), author of the celebrated Leviathan or the whale , undertakes in his new work, Alberto and the whale. Dürer and how art imagines our world (Attic of the Books, 2021), an amazing walk that takes us from the great Nuremberg artist and his work to David Bowie, “the man of the stars”, passing through Goethe, Blake, Melville (of course!), Jane Austen, Ruskin, Tennant, Thomas Mann and his children Klaus and Erika, Marianne Moore, Jung, Herman Hesse, Auden, Sebald and many other illustrious guests, tracing a chain of influences and connections as unexpected as they are suggestive. Even Victor Frankenstein and ornithologist Tim Birkhead come out, talking about the amazing colors of Dürer’s ratchet wing. Auden, a good swimmer, by the way, Hoare recalls, wrote a poem about Melville: “The lunatic hero hunting, like a jewel, / the strange ambiguous monster who mutilated his sex, / hatred for hatred to the point of crying out, / impossible survivor taken to delirium. ”

A great and suggestive dip in western culture in which Hoare (Southampton, 63 years), traveling to Vienna, Nuremberg, Paris , Madrid, to see the works of Dürer (the self-portraits, The knight, death and the devil, Melancholy , the famous armored rhinoceros, the hare …), is accompanied by such exceptional guides as the art historians Erwin Panofsky, Heinrich Wölfflin and Kenneth Clark. On the way, full of risky, metaphorical and real strokes (Hoare swims wherever he goes, seas and rivers: “Culture is a stream in continuous movement,” he says in a pre-Socratic tone), we meet people like the Parisian baron and doctor Guillaume Dupuytren (1777 – 1835), known as the Beast from the Seine, who prepared his refined female patients for surgery by whispering comments so obscene in their ears that they faded and were numb to pain (Dupuytren, who treated Napoleon’s hemorrhoids, coined the name of a contracture in which the fingers fuse together and form what appear to be fins, a condition that he suffered very pertinently, until he underwent surgery, that man-fish that is Hoare himself).

Also appearing on the pages, that one goes from surprise to surprise, Saint Magnus, the Viking converted to Christianity who swam in icy water to stay celibate with his wife (it is not known what he did her), and the beloved Annemarie Schwarzenbach, the “inconsolable angel”, lesbian, morphine, friend of the Manns and passionate traveler who was in Nantucket – from dusty Afghanistan to the capital of the whale – following one of her lovers. Hoare, of course, has swum in Nantuckett – “the coldest place I’ve ever been in the water” – and on the island, he remembers, he lived a ghost story staying at the Thomas Macy House.

Beyond the fact that it is about Dürer, and the fascination for Dürer as an artist ahead of his time and with an extraordinary sensitivity towards nature – how the hare (hare) was not going to captivate Hoare – it is difficult to follow at times the line of argument of the writer, who, absorbed in his own pen like a narcissus of literature, playfully deviates, again and again, from the central channel of his speech by the tributaries that seduce him. “I wanted to show what Dürer’s life was like and what people have thought of him from his time until now”, tries to limit Hoare, who always looks as if he had not finished drying completely, he wears sandals with socks and with his iconic striped t-shirt he offers the image of a cross between Ismael and Wally. “Dürer has been famous for 500 years and will continue to be so for other 423, if he were alive he would still surprise us, you could talk to him because he is very modern; I have tried to explore his experience as an artist and investigate what influenced him to do what he did and be who he was ”. And one of the definitive things that Hoare finds in his dive in Dürer is, precisely, a whale. The whale that the artist never saw.

Self-portrait of Dürer with 28 years (1500).

Interested since he was a child in the marine giants, whose remains scattered throughout Europe in castles and cathedrals made up a mysterious indecipherable panoply, he had the opportunity to see a whole whale washed up on a beach in the Netherlands, but when he arrived, a storm had washed away the body back to the sea. According to Hoare, Dürer fell ill from the miasmas left in the air by the rotten titan he did not see, surely a zoonosis, “like our current covid.” But the failure to spot the whale paradoxically had the effect of inspiring him. “It was a turning point in his life,” says the writer, who traces in the book the images that Dürer relied on to capture the whale that he could not see in nature, taking the opportunity to resurrect a carousel of walruses, rhinos, unicorns , elephants, behemoths and leviathans.

Hoare reflects that if Dürer had arrived in time to draw the whale from life, perhaps the luck of the great cetacean would have changed. Humanity, adventure, would have known the whale as the being that it is long before and perhaps would not have subjected it to the cruel persecution to which it condemned it. “Dürer created with the information obtained by the first image of the whale, which was repeated over and over again and shaped our imaginary of the animal for centuries; although he did not see it, he created the mechanisms to remember the whale ”. And so on to Melville (who by the way had Dutch roots and knew the story of Dürer and his whale) and Moby Dick . Hoare suggests that if Dürer could have represented the whale with the quasi-technological precision of which he was capable, perhaps Moby Dick, where the white whale continues to have a ghostly, unrepresentable, shapeless quality, it would not have existed. A risky jump that he loves, a la Greg Louganis. In the background, and worth the word, “the footprint that human beings leave in nature and the artist as a time machine.”

Philip Hoare, sitting by the sea on the Bac de Roda breakwater, in Barcelona. Albert Garcia

In any case, Hoare places Dürer at the beginning of the Anthropocene, when the human being begins to affect nature. “My interest in Dürer is that he started the process of the scientific relationship with nature,” says the writer, while the mineral water spilled on the table where we speak begins to soak the illustrations of an open copy of his book. “Dürer saw himself as a man of art and science, the schism came later, he was able to study alchemy and mathematics, in his work art and science converge”. He emphasizes that the German artist had a “technological eye” typical of his culture that “gave a hyper-realistic quality to his works, almost 3D; his rhinoceros, for example, has been the model of the animal until the advent of television. The sense of time between us and Dürer collapses when you look at his animals and organisms. In his drawings of dandelions and herbs you can study climate change, how accurate they are. He said that the most important thing was to see nature. For him, the hare is as important as the Habsburg emperor. It set the precedent that the artist could spend his time observing the natural world and get paid for it. On the other hand, his self-portraits inform us of the emergence of a new man: he represented himself as a new kind of human being: the artist capable of looking at nature. ”

Hoare, a recalcitrant fetishist (like Dürer himself), recalls with emotion his visit to museums in Europe and the United States where he was able to see works by Dürer live, including some that are only they can see on rare occasions. “When they brought me the box the hare was in, I could hear it scratching inside,” he is delighted. “And when I held the container with the lock of the artist’s hair, I was moved and I thought that perhaps with that we could regenerate it, clone it.” Perhaps better Dürer than a mammoth. “Yes,” laughs Hoare.

The writer says goodbye with the promise of continuing to tell wonders in his books, and keep swimming. He has recently done it, swimming, in Dublin, to Joyce’s health. He says that everyone is swimming there, although the weather is not inviting. “They are like seals, you know, the myth of the selkies , I once met one woman too many of 80 years swimming as if nothing had happened in a frozen sea , there are always people in the water. Beckett was a great swimmer, and he suffered like me from Dupoytren’s disease. Next month I go back to Dublin, now I reread the Ulysses, had not seen how important water is in the novel…”.