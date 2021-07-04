Philippine Air Force: Philippines: military plane crash, search for survivors in progress: army plane crashes in the Philippines

Manila

A C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft crashed while landing in the southern region of the Philippines. There were 85 people on the plane at the time of the crash. Rescue and rescue personnel safely evacuated 40 people from the plane. Rescue work for the remaining people is still ongoing. So far, no casualties have been confirmed by the Philippine military.

Philippine Army Chief Gen. Sirilito Sobejana said 40 people were rescued from the plane wreckage. He said the plane crashed while trying to land on Jolo Island in Sulu province. The cause of the accident remains to be determined. Aviation officials led by the Philippine Air Force have opened an investigation into the crash.

It is said that this transport plane was going to Jolo Island with soldiers from the town of South Cagayan de Oro. It is said that upon landing, the pilot was unable to land the aircraft on the runway. Due to which the aircraft collided in the trees on the side of the runway. As a result of this collision, the highly flammable fuel filled in the aircraft caught fire.