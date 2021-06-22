Philippine President Warns Vaccine Or Prison

Manila

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his clumsy statements, has threatened to send people to jail for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Duterte’s statement comes at a time when the delta variant of the corona virus is spreading very rapidly across the country and the Philippines borders have been placed on high alert. In his message to the public on Monday night, Duterte said, “You can choose. You get the vaccine or I send you to jail.

The Philippines started applying the corona vaccine in March, but there are reports that very few people are coming for the vaccine. There are also reports that people struggle a lot to get the vaccine from Pfizer. The president admitted he was getting excited because of the “fools” not getting the corona vaccine. After that, he threatened to vaccinate these people against pigs.

Orders have been given to shoot for breaching the lockdown

Duterte said, “You are all stubborn. Even before that, the President of the Philippines had announced that he would shoot those who violated the corona virus lockdown. After that, the alleged incident of the shooting of scores of people who violated the lockdown in the country was revealed. This includes an elderly man and a former military man. The total population of the Philippines is 11 crore and as of Monday, only 1.95 people have fully received the corona vaccine.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened the United States that if the corona virus vaccine was not administered, it would void the military deal. Duterte said if the United States does not provide a vaccine to fight the novel corona virus, it will move forward with the plan to cancel the visiting forces agreement. Recently, President Rodrigo Duterte issued a strange decree to cleanse the mask of the corona virus. He said people should make their face masks free from gasoline infection.

Corona cases worldwide over 17.86 crores

Corona cases have jumped to 17.86 crore worldwide. So far, more than 38.7 lakh of people have died due to this epidemic. The total number of cases and the number of deaths currently stand at 178,686,182 and 3,870,373 respectively. According to the CSSE, the United States remains the most affected country in the world with 33,553,967 and 602,086 deaths, respectively. India ranks second in terms of corona infection with 29,935,221 cases.

According to CSSE data, the other most affected countries with more than 3 million cases are Brazil (17,927,928), France (5,819,575), Turkey (5,375,593), Russia (5,272,328 ), the United Kingdom (4,656,535), Argentina (4,277,395), Italy (4 253 460). , Colombia (3,968,405), Spain (3,764,651), Germany (3,730,619) and Iran (3,105,620). Brazil ranks second in terms of Corona deaths with the number 501,825. More than 100,000 people have died in India (388,135), Mexico (231,187), UK (128,245), in Italy (127,291), Russia (127,641) and France (110,940).