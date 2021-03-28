Philippines sends fighter plane over Chinese ships in South China Sea Whitsun Reef: 200 ships from China besiege South China Sea island, Philippines sends fighter plane

Strong points:

China has dispatched 220 of its ships to the disputed South China Sea area adjacent to the Philippines. These ships encircle a disputed island that China and the Philippines claim to be within the official 200 nautical mile Philippine Sea. Hamnila

China has sent more than 220 of its ships to the disputed South China Sea area adjacent to the Philippines to threaten its neighbors. These fishing boats surrounded a controversial island claimed by both China and the Philippines. The island is part of the official 200 nautical mile watershed of the Philippines. After this Chinese response, the Philippines sent their light fighter jets to flee the Chinese ships.

The Philippines believes that there is also a militia equipped with Chinese ships. The Philippine defense minister has called on China to immediately withdraw its fleet of ships. The Philippines has called the presence of these ships a threatening presence. Philippine Air Force ships fly daily to monitor the situation.

$ 3.4 trillion in the region’s annual trade

Defense Minister Lorenzana said the military would increase its presence in the South China Sea to “patrol sovereignty” and protect Filipino fishermen. He said: “Our air and sea weapons are entirely designed to protect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the country.” The Chinese Embassy in Manila has yet to respond to the incident.

Earlier, the Chinese embassy said fishing vessels near Whitsun Reef had taken refuge due to bad weather. He also said that no militia exists with these ships. The Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, China, Taiwan and Vietnam claim the South China Sea. This extremely important area has a trade of $ 3.4 trillion each year.