Philips named a leading sustainability company for another year

A leading healthcare technology company retains its second position in the healthcare equipment and services industrial group

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – November 18, 2020



Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in healthcare technology, has been voted a leading sustainability company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2020 for another year. In 2020, Philips achieved 81 out of a possible 100 points in the DJSI Health Equipment and Services industry group, maintaining its second place ranking on the 2019 list.

Evaluated in the governance, economic, environmental and social areas of the DJSI Sustainability Review, Philips achieved the highest scores (100/100) in several categories, including health outcome categories, environmental reports, climate strategy and social reports. .

“Our goal is to improve the health and well-being of 2 billion people by 2025, because our goal is to develop Philips in a responsible and sustainable manner,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “We are constantly on the lookout for challenges with ambitious goals in the areas of the environment, social areas and good governance, and it is very gratifying that the efforts of our 81,000 employees and partners have been recognized once again. by the prestigious Down Jones Sustainability Index. I am proud that we have been able to further improve our performance in many key areas, and we have a solid foundation to continue to improve. “

Philips is ready to meet all the targets of its 2016-2020 “Healthy People, Sustainable Planet” program. This includes being carbon neutral and generating 70% of its sales from green products and services, with 15% from circular economy solutions. Building on these achievements, Philips recently launched a new framework comprising a comprehensive set of key goals and commitments across all environmental, social and governance dimensions. Among these goals is a commitment to improve the health and well-being of two billion people by 2025 through its innovations. Philips is also committed to 100% green design, increased use of renewable energy sources and ensuring transparency of its tax contribution for all countries in which it operates.

Philips has a great place in the Sustainalytics rankings and recently ranked second in the Wall Street Journal’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies list. In addition, earlier this year, Philips received the IEEE Spectrum “Technology Serving Society” award for its Lumify point-of-service ultrasound solution, considered the technology with the greatest potential to deliver the greatest overall benefit to the consumer. ‘humanity. .

