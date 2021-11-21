philosopher-antonio-escohotado-dies-at-80

The philosopher Antonio Escohotado has died this Sunday at 80 years in Ibiza, has known THE COUNTRY from nearby sources. Escohotado, essayist, university professor, was also at the time a regular figure in television programs and gatherings, especially for his iconic work General History of Drugs, written for the most part in a prison in Cuenca, where he was imprisoned for drug trafficking. Born in Madrid, in 1941, translator of thinkers such as Hobbes, Newton or Jefferson, his atypical speech was characterized by irreverence, in the one who was in favor of the legalization of drugs. Asked in an interview, in the magazine Icon , in 2018, about how he preferred to receive the death, Escohotado declared that “the best thing you can do to make them come out well is to have a kit of euthanasics and, when they come wrong, a kit.”

Passionate about quantum physics, author also from the trilogy The enemies of commerce, from the collection of writings Facing fear or from Sixty weeks in the tropic, in which narrated adventures of a year in Thailand, Vietnam, Burma and Singapore, to his credit there are other facets, such as being the founder of the famous Amnesia nightclub in Ibiza. A chain smoker, Escohotado was a regular on television debates in the 1980s whenever the legalization of drugs, which he had begun to study in the late 1970s, was addressed. His most recent opinions were on matters such as artificial intelligence, of which he was a firm defender because it could make the human being more rational, and reduce impulses such as jealousy.

Escohotado always defended that the high figures for drug use in Spain were the fault of a “prohibitionist and alarmist” policy. He also considered that this consumption was linked to wealth, the economic development of Spanish society, and the desire for the party, which is why he preferred the Dutch model. “They have taken the healthy measure of convincing young people with things like coffee-shops, and by opening their hands with hemp they have managed to get young people to listen to the authorities. So there are drugs in the Netherlands, but consumption is lower ”, he argued.

Espasa de Ensayo Award in the year 2000 for the work Chaos and order, in which he applied the scientific theory of chaos to various fields such as political and social.

In recent times, thanks to his son, Jorge, he became interested in social networks, to be able to spread his work through them. He was also a football fan and declared himself an admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo for being “a humble and hard-working guy.” Escohotado was very critical of today’s youth: “It is a generation that has not yet cut the umbilical cord and is still in the womb. I’m a little scared with his passivity. I believe that it is invertebrate, spoiled and that its will is residual ”, he pointed out in the same interview.