Photo of the inauguration of the gutter in Pakistan: See this photo of the inauguration of the gutter in Pakistan has gone viral: A health consultant in Pakistan’s Punjab province unveiled the photo of the gutter

See this photo of the inauguration of the gutter in Pakistan has gone viral: A health consultant in Pakistan's Punjab province unveiled the photo of the gutter

Photo of the inauguration of the gutters in Pakistan’s Punjab province is going viral

In Pakistan these days, an image is moving on social media. In which a minister from the province of Punjab is seen standing in front of the manhole of the gutter and praying for an Islamic prayer. It is claimed that among the people in this picture is the advisor to the Punjab’s Minister of Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid. This photo is told of Dera Ghazi Khan from Punjab. However, the veracity of this image could not be confirmed.

Nayla Inayat shared the photo

This photo was tweeted by renowned journalist Nayla Inayat from Pakistan. After which he went viral on social media. Many people question the veracity of this photo, while there are also a large number of people who appreciate it.

A user named Pratap Singh wrote that my grandfather was related to this place, many thanks to God he came to India.

A user named Kishore Malaviya wrote that “Gutter Minister of Pakistan”

A user named Rishabh wrote that Niazi was going to come out from within.

A user named @unlimitedbanter wrote that this was only an adviser and not a minister. If there had been a minister, there would also have been a red ribbon here.

A user named Somesh wrote that Pakistan is making more progress than expected.