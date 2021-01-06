Photo of the NASA star: NASA posts photo of the neutron star and asks if they can see a star or a hand – How to resolve NASA’s confusion? Hands or face seen on the image of a star from space?

Washington

Pictures of stars in space are just as beautiful, but the US space agency NASA has now created a puzzle. In fact, in sharing a photo of a neutron star, the agency asked what people saw on it, a face or a hand? Since then, people’s eyes and minds have been stuck on this incredible picture.

This image was shared by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory in which a neutron star named PSR B1509-58 was seen. There were also particles of energy around him. This image was first posted in 2009 and was still hotly debated at the time. In the X-ray show, it felt like a hand. NASA has also written about how people find an identifiable shape in a photograph.

NASA described the image as showing golden x-rays from Chandra and infrared data from NAS’s Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) telescope in red, green and blue. According to NASA, this is what people are doing again and now they can see the face in it. NASA asked people what they saw in that picture, that hand or that face.