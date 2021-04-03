World

photo of the nebula: the Hubble Telescope shares a photo of the Veil Nebula: photo of the Calf Nebula shared by the Hubble Telescope

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminApril 3, 2021
0

The nebula is a huge cluster of gas and dust that usually occurs as a result of an explosion. Many techniques were used in this last image, showing the shape of the nebula gas.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminApril 3, 2021
0
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button