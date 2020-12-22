Photos of the great conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn: Jupiter and Saturn Photos

On December 21, there was a view of the earth that had not been subtracted for the past 400 years and had not been visible for 800 years. Jupiter and Saturn seemed so close, seen from earth, as if they were one. Due to the two planets, people all over the world have become witnesses to this rare event called the Great Conjunction. This incident is said to only happen once in a person’s life and photographs show that anyone can be forced to stop upon seeing it … (Photo: AP Photo / Charlie Riedel )

The Christmas star has fallen

People standing on Cardiff, California State Beach near the Christmas tree witnessed the rare event. The same light is believed to have originated 2,000 years ago by the same coincidence today called the Bethlehem Star or Christmas Star (Photo: REUTERS / Mike Blake)

Sparkle required space

The two planets glow in the skyline outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Travel companion

Mount Tamalpais in Larkspur, California seemed to point the way to the top. (Photo: Justin Sullivan / AFP)

Unique shine

Even in Las Vegas, Nevada, famous for the surge, when the SRAT hotel, casino, Christmas star peeked behind the SkyPod, it showed a different glow. (Photo: Ethan Miller / AFP)

As if a painting was finished …

Over Lake Jordan near Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the two planets appeared to be an artist’s photo finally completed (Bill Ingalls / NASA via AP)