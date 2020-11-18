Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market 2020-2026 Thriving Worldwide || Major Gaints – Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc., La Roche-Posay, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

In Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13146.8 million to an estimated value of USD 32159.67 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing number of dermatologists is driving the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market are ALLERGAN, PhytogenX, Inc., BIOPELLE, INC, Clinique Laboratories, llc., IS CLINICAL, Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc., La Roche-Posay, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, Clarisonic, SkinCeuticals., Solta Medical, GlaxoSmithKline plc., ZO Skin Health, Unilever plc., Bausch Health.

Market Definition: Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

Cosmeceuticals are the cosmetics that have medicinal properties. There is no legal verification required for these products. They are specially designed to target the signs of aging, infections and other personnel appearances. Increasing awareness among consumer about beauty and personal look is fueling the market.

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market Drivers

Increasing beauty awareness among consumer is driving the growth of this market

Rising awareness about anti – aging is driving the growth of this market.

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market Restraints

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining the market

High cost of the dispensed cosmeceuticals is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market : By Products

Skin Care

Hair Care

Eye Care

Other

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market : By Application

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Khiron Life Sciences announced the launch of Kuida its CBD Cosmeceutical brand which consist of body and skin care products for women. The main aim is to expand the business worldwide.

In September 2017, Skinceuticals has announced the launch cosmeceutical cleaners which have two new products Replenishing Cleanser and Soothing Cleanser. It can be used before any cosmeceutical regimen at home and also can be used in- office dermatology procedures.

