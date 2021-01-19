PIA plane seized in Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia seized plane from Pangal Pakistan, starving for two starving gold passengers ashore

Islamabad

Another revelation was the seizure of a Pakistani plane in Malaysia. The Pakistani government, which is going through the phase of Bengali airline, Pakistan International Airlines, has neither provided food nor arranged to arrest Pakistani passengers after their forced landing. Pakistani travelers had to spend two days sleeping on the floor.

These passengers have now returned to Pakistan after being stranded for two days and recounting their tragedy. Passengers said they had to sleep on the floor at Kuala Lumpur airport. The passengers didn’t speak to anyone so the world of the Imran government might not know. Not only that, even his photos were not allowed to be taken. The plane was carrying more than 170 Pakistani passengers.

Malaysia ‘friend’ shocked poor Pakistan, confiscated plane for not paying money, disembarked passengers

Let me tell you that the passenger plane leased by Pakistan International Airlines Pakistan International Airlines in Malaysia was confiscated for not paying the money. It is claimed in the media that the company which leased the plane is an Indian owner. When the plane was seized at Kuala Lumpur airport, the plane was carrying passengers and crew.

Indian is owner and manager

After the incident, several media reports, including The Nation of Pakistan, claim that the owner and director of the company that leased this Boeing 777 from Pakistan International Airlines is Indian. The plane was seized for not paying the money. According to reports, the company has its office in Dubai where employees of Indian origin work. Significantly, over the past year Pakistani airlines have come under heavy criticism.