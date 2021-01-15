Pia plane seized in Kualumpur: Malaysian “ friend ” handed over to Pakistan Pakistan, plane confiscated for not paying money, landing of passengers – Pakistan International Airlines

Strong points:

Pakistan, which is going through the Bengali phase, has given a great shock to one of its “friends”. Malaysia has seized a Boeing 777 plane from Pakistan International Airlines, the Pakistani airline. According to Pakistani media, the plane was rented and the plane was seized for not paying the money. At the time of the incident at Kuala Lumpur airport, the passenger and crew were on board, but they were disembarked and unloaded.

Pakistan International Airlines has a total of 12 Boeing 777s in its fleet, according to the Pakistani Daily Times report. These planes have been leased from time to time by various companies. It is said that the plane that was seized by Malaysia was also leased, but the plane was seized in Kuala Lumpur due to non-payment of a sum under the lease. Previously, Saudi Arabia withdrew its $ 3 billion from the Imran Khan government. The government of Imran had repaid the loan from Saudi Arabia by taking a loan from China.

European countries don’t trust fake Pakistani pilots and refused to lift ban

New revelations on PIA

Let me tell you that in May of last year a PIA plane crashed under the mountain of debt in Karachi. Not only that, there are new revelations in the country regarding Pakistan International Airlines. The country’s aviation minister, Sarwar Khan, claimed some time ago that around 40% of PIA pilots are fake. Not only that, Imran Khan’s party spokesman said that it was also known that PIA staff had been caught in many smuggling cases earlier.

Many reports have arrived

In a conversation with a TV station, the spokesperson questioned whether the pilots’ fraud accusations were not a joke in the world. He said it wasn’t like that. He said: ‘When it occurred to us that our crew is involved in the smuggling mafia which includes the smuggling of drugs, currency, gold. Our pilots are also caught and they are charged. The party spokeswoman said she was not making the charge but that such incidents had been reported earlier.

Pakistan: Government now charged after pilot fraud, AIA staff smuggle drugs, gold and currency to PIA staff

‘Don’t give exam, bogus license’

After the Karachi crash, Sarwar Khan said a survey last year found that of Pakistan’s 860 active pilots, 262 pilots either had bogus licenses or cheated on their exams. He said these pilots have never taken an exam and also don’t have the right experience to fly the plane. Khan said that unfortunately Pyots is nominated for political reasons. He said the credentials of 4 PIA pilots were found to be false and merit is ignored at the time of appointment.