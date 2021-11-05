picasso,-from-an-immigrant-guarded-to-the-glory-of-france

It could seem like a flagrant case of cultural appropriation when that expression was not in common use: the story of how the Spanish artist Pablo Ruiz Picasso (1881 – 1973) ended up becoming one of the France’s greatest artistic glories.

In reality, everything was more complicated. For decades, since the genius from Malaga first arrived in Paris at the beginning of the 20th century, the authorities treated him as a dangerous immigrant, he was subjected to police surveillance, a file of suspects was opened and never, until his death, he stopped being Spanish. The only time he applied for French nationality was in 1940, on the eve of the Nazi occupation of France. It was denied. After the Second World War, France multiplied its efforts to reconcile itself with the creator of The Ladies of Avignon and of Guernica , but the old painter was no longer interested in being French at that time.

“France got Picasso back at the last minute,” sums up the historian Annie Cohen-Solal, author of the monumental Un étranger nommé Picasso (A foreigner named Picasso, published in French by Fayard publishing house) and curator of the exhibition Picasso, étranger (Picasso, foreigner), which was inaugurated this Thursday at the Museum of the History of Immigration. “The Picasso Museum was created in 1985 the Picasso Museum in the heart of Paris, a museum that erases everything that had happened before.”

Petition for the nationalization of Pablo Picasso that was rejected by France.

What happened before is the core of the book and the exhibition: Picasso’s adventures as a foreigner and immigrant in France. Administrative documents and plastic works explain and contextualize his relationship with the country in which he resided throughout his adult life, but which, as Cohen-Solal shows, only at the end did he accept it and wanted to fully adopt it.

The exhibition and the book, although apparently dealing with the past, speak indirectly of today’s France, torn by debates about identity and in which the extreme right has solid electoral support. The discourse against immigrants often forgets that France would not be what it is without them and that some of its greatest artistic, scientific or literary figures, today a source of patriotic pride, were born abroad. “France is a country of immigration, as much as the United States, but immigration is not present in the French national narrative as it is in the American one”, reflects the historian Pap Ndiaye, director of the Museum of the History of Immigration.

Three dates mark the history of Picasso and France. The first is the 18 June 1901. Picasso, who is based in Barcelona, ​​has not yet settled permanently in Paris, although he has spent time in the city. The Vollard gallery dedicates an exhibition to him. A piece of news in the newspaper Le Journal about the exhibition alerts Commissioner Rouquier, who on the aforementioned date opens his first file: a red folder with a report that, in view of his friends with Catalans living in Montmartre who had welcomed him, and the gruesome themes of his paintings, he concludes: “There are reasons to consider him an anarchist.”

Cohen-Solal comments: “The anarchists and the Catalans gave Picasso got the keys to Paris, but they got him into a trap: this report will haunt him all his life and will feed on new reports every time his name appears in the press ”. The historian adds: “There are three reasons why he was a suspect: one, he is a foreigner; two, he is considered an anarchist; and three, it is avant-garde in a France that is horrified by the avant-garde because in France the Academy of Fine Arts, the most traditional in Europe, rules. ”

Police the file where the Picasso file was kept. Paris, vers 1920. Albert Harlingue / Roger-Viollet

The second key date for Picasso in France is April 3, 1940. On that day, Picasso signs, with his characteristic calligraphy, a demand to become a French citizen. He is already a celebrity, the great artist of the 20th century, enshrined in Paris and New York, a billionaire committed to the Spanish Republic and anti-fascism, a living classic. And it has the endorsement of influential French personalities. In vain. In a four-page report, Émile Chevalier, deputy inspector general of the Prefecture of Police, picks up the false accusation of anarchism in the report of 1901, spreads it with other rumors and slander, and concludes: “This foreigner does not have any title to obtain naturalization; on the other hand, and after what has been said, he should be considered a suspect from the national point of view. ”

Why does Picasso want to be French? “What interested him”, responds Cohen-Solal, “was not being French, but having rights at a precise moment: that of degenerate art in Germany, Franco in Spain and the Nazis arriving in France. He was afraid of ending up like García Lorca, a scapegoat. He did not care about nationalities: before anyone had understood that his homeland was the world, he belonged to the Mediterranean sphere, he dialogued with the arts of all times. ”

Portrait of Picasso in his workshop on Schoeler street in Paris around of 1915, attributed to Georges de Zayas. © RMN-Grand Palais (Musée National Picasso-Paris) / Adrien Didierjean

A few weeks after being denied French nationality, the Nazi Germany conquered Paris. For four years France was occupied, Inspector Chevalier held positions of responsibility in the collaborationist administration of Vichy and Picasso … he continued to paint. In October 1944, after liberation, he found a homeland: the Communist Party. And in 1947 he donated ten paintings to French museums, which until then had ignored him. “Today the divorce between France and genius ceases,” celebrated Georges Salles, director of the Museums of France. In 1948, the Government granted him a privileged resident card “because of the personality of the person concerned.”

The outcast of 1901 under surveillance he had become “a VIP,” the catalog reads. Cohen-Solal recalls that in 1958 France offered him nationality: he refused it. Ten years later, the Legion of Honor: also rejected it. He did not attend the great exhibition dedicated to him by the Grand Palais in Paris in 1966. Nor to the exhibition that the Louvre dedicated to him in 1971 ―He was the first living artist to enjoy this honor― and that now is commemorated with an exhibition at the Louvre in Lens, in northern France.

It was a full-blown seduction operation orchestrated among others by the writer André Malraux, author of The human condition and then Minister of Culture. It was Malraux who promoted in 1968 the law that allowed to pay inheritance rights with the donation of artistic works to the State. “It was made for Picasso, and his donation was his work,” recalls Cohen-Solal. “And thanks to this, France got the Picasso inheritance.”

Picasso, although he already had his museum in Barcelona, ​​was finally an artist from France. “For me it was a kind of French heritage, very French-French”, confesses in the catalog Benjamin Stora, former director of the Museum of Immigration and promoter of the exhibition. “When I informed myself later, I said to myself: ‘It’s not possible! The most famous of French painters is not French! ”