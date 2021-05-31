Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for € 44.99 at Fnac! – Old Sport Republic

News about the French Days 2021: Pikmin 3 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch for € 44.99 at Fnac! Released on May 29, 2021 at 10:29 am Pikmin 3 Deluxe was released last October and is an updated version of Pikmin 3 that was originally released on Wii U. An experience that’s still as exciting as you can afford thanks to the French Days 2021 promotions!

French Days 2021: where can you get Pikmin 3 Deluxe at the best price?

On the occasion of these crazy French promotions, Fnac decided to drop the price of Pikmin 3 Deluxe to € 44.99, down from € 59.99 normally. This is an excellent price that we only find during the sale.

Little Pikmin is growing up

The adventure of this third part begins with the three explorers Alph, Brittany and Charlie being sent to the planet Koppai. Responsible for the catering, you will find much better there: Pikmin. These small humanoid creatures will therefore accompany you on your search, attack enemy creatures and unlock corridors if necessary. A small army of agile creatures that must be led to recover all the treasures this strange land contains … Opinion by Ayden_Note: 15/20 It may be a few years old, Pikmin 3 remains an adorable game. Since it wasn’t a huge hit on Wii U, Nintendo’s title will benefit from this revival on Switch and offer a second youth. Even if this new edition offers nothing impressive, it has the advantage of improving sensitive points of the original and at the same time offering its extensions. The main quest can be completed fairly quickly, but you still have a lot to do with its multi (co-op or versus) and its various difficulty modes. We wouldn’t have been against a little more pronounced novelty, but it’s a game that has stood the test of time. We invite you to read our full review for more information on this title. 3 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch for € 44.99 instead of € 59.99 at Fnac French Days: Don’t miss any offers from the event From TomLenders, Jeuxvideo.com partner MP