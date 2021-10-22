pilar-aymerich's-street-photography-wins-the-national-photography-award

Photojournalism, the images taken in the street to tell reality, have been rewarded in the National Photography Prize, which the Ministry of Culture granted this Friday to Pilar Aymerich, a Barcelona native of 78 years, whose snapshots have been the showcase of numerous publications. The award jury, endowed with 30. 000 euros, has recognized Aymerich for “a career in the field of photography at street level, developed from the seventies, which raises pressing questions in the late-Franco social and political reality, which are still relevant today. A work that germinates from an ethical notion in which fragility is the starting point of a photographic narrative ”. She is the fifth woman, of the last six winners, to obtain this recognition.

Aymerich (Barcelona, ​​1943), whose work, in part, was acquired by the Reina Sofía Museum in 2018, was headed, however, to the theater. He studied at a drama school, but went to London, fleeing the depressing environment of the Franco dictatorship, and there he entered the world of photography. After expanding technical knowledge in Paris, specializing in reportage and photographic portraiture, he began his career in 1968, in Barcelona, ​​at the CIS agency. The political and social situation in Spain at the end of the dictatorship is the perfect setting to show your photographs in publications such as Triunfo , Destino , Shift 16 , Frames, What to Read and THE COUNTRY . A career in which he has forged a commitment to photojournalism that, for example, led him to be in the recent protest of professionals in front of the Government Delegation in Barcelona for the trial of the EL photojournalist COUNTRY Albert García.

Aymerich’s other great commitment has been with women, at a time, when he began, when feminist approaches were unusual. In addition, she has collaborated in publications dedicated to Catalan women, such as Montserrat Roig, Federica Montseny, Mercè Rodoreda, Caterina Albert or Maria Aurèlia Capmany, a work reflected in various exhibitions. She has been at the forefront of strikes, demonstrations … with a style, according to the jury, that involves “a radical deconstruction of the practice of modern photojournalism: first she blends in with the environment, understands the situation and then the photography.”

The jury, chaired by the general director of Fine Arts, María Dolores Jiménez-Blanco Carrillo de Albornoz, has had as vice president the deputy director general of State Museums, Mercedes Roldán Sánchez, and has been composed of Ana Teresa Ortega Aznar, awarded in 2020; María Rosón Villena, researcher and teacher in the Department of Art History at the Complutense University of Madrid; Alberto Anaut, president of PHotoEspaña and director of La Fábrica; Elvira Dyangani Ose, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Barcelona (Macba); Jorge Ribalta, artist, editor and curator; Rubén H. Bermúdez, photographer and filmmaker, and Mireia Sentís Casablancas, photographer and writer.