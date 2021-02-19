PLA revealed soldiers died in Galwan Valley: China first said how many PLA soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley

Beijing

The Chinese Army People’s Liberation Army (PLA) first announced the number of soldiers killed in the bloody conflict in the Galvan Valley. The PLA claimed that 4 of its soldiers were killed and one was seriously injured in the conflict. The Chinese military has also alleged violations of the terms of the agreement with India. Just days ago, the Russian news agency TAS revealed that 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galvan Valley skirmish.

The Chinese military paid tribute to soldiers killed at the hands of Indian soldiers in the Galvan Valley and also released a video. The bloody violence took place on the night of June 15 in the Galvan valley in eastern Ladakh. In this, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and China did not say how many of its soldiers were killed. Russian news agency Taas recently made a big disclosure. Tass reported that at least 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in the violence.

China has revealed the murder of just 4 soldiers as the two countries reach a deal and withdraw their forces from Lake Pangong. However, there are still tensions in the Depsang region. Previously, China had said in a meeting with India that 5 of its troops had been killed in the Galvan Valley conflict. It also included a commander of the Chinese army. China may have talked about killing only 5 soldiers, but US and Indian intelligence agencies estimate that at least 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the violence.