Pla tank shooting exercise near Ladakh Video: video: Chinese tanks rained bombs near Indian border, shaking hills of Ladakh – India China Chinese army dead end

Strong points:

The Chinese Army PLA is conducting exercises in its areas along the line of effective control. The Chinese military recently conducted an exercise in Rutog County, which is a short distance from LAC. In the video of this exercise, Chinese tanks practice bombing are Beijing

The Chinese military PLA, which flaunts its grandeur in eastern Ladakh, continually conducts exercises along its Line of Real Control (LAC) to create psychological pressure on India. The Chinese military has carried out the final exercises in Rutog County, which is a short distance from LAC. We see in the video of this exercise that the Chinese tanks are training to aim at their targets.

Due to the simultaneous firing of several tanks, the mountainous region of Ladakh shook. We see in the video that the whole area is covered with snow. It seems that China recently did this exercise. The Chinese military has deployed many of its deadliest Type 99A tanks to the Karakoram Mountains. According to the Chinese government newspaper Global Times, this Chinese tank was deployed at an altitude of about 5,000 meters.

China deploys its deadliest tank

China also recently included the first batch of its new Type 15 tank which will enter the battlefield in conjunction with the Type 99A. The Chinese newspaper said the Type 99A tank is China’s deadliest tank in terms of firepower and armor. The Type 15 tank is capable of attacking very quickly. Previously, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to prepare for war over the Chinese New Year holiday amid continuing tensions with India.

Xi Jinping also said that the army should be ready for information warfare skills, which is very important for victory over the enemy army. According to Chinese media and local experts, China made the statement in view of continuing tensions with India and Taiwan. According to the Hindustan Times report, numerous reports were published in Chinese state media after Xi Jinping’s statement that the Chinese military was laying down arms along the border with India. Not only that, the Central Militia Commission of China instructs troops deployed on LAC from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh and monitors the supply of equipment.