Plane crash in Russia: lost Russian plane believed to have crashed

Moscow

A plane carrying 28 people disappeared Tuesday in the far eastern region of Kamchatka, which is said to have crashed. The local authorities gave this information. At the same time, according to reports, the chances of survival of anyone involved in the accident are greatly reduced. An AN-26 plane carrying 22 passengers and six crew members en route from the town of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana has gone missing, local emergency service officials said.

According to the local transport ministry, the plane also disappeared from radar. The aircraft belonged to the Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise Company. Local authorities said an investigation had been opened into the matter. At the same time, a Reuters report cited Interfax as saying the plane collided with a peak as it attempted to land in poor visibility.

As soon as the information was received, the search operation was launched. Officials said help from two helicopters was underway to locate the missing plane.

A Kamchatka government spokesperson said the plane was about to land but lost contact with it about 10 kilometers (six miles) from Palana airport. The head of the local government of Palana, Olga Mokhreva, was on the plane.