Plane with 28 people on board disappears in Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia

Posted: Tuesday July 06 2021 8:08 AM

The Kamchatka emergency service reported that a plane with 28 people on board disappeared in the Russian peninsula, located in the east of the country.

“An Antonov An-26 plane that flew from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamtchatsky to Palana did not respond to controllers on time,” a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik. “According to initial information, there are 21 passengers on board, including a child, and six crew members,” he said.

A team from the Russian Emergency Ministry launched a search and rescue operation using two helicopters and a plane.

For his part, a source from the regional airline Vityaz Aero told the Russian agency that “there is no evidence that the plane fell”.