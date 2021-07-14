Planner will offer attachments for our tasks on the web

Yesterday we learned how Microsoft implemented a new feature in Planner on the web. This will help users to better complete tasks with attachments related to that task. Planner will be in charge of recommending the most appropriate files for each task. From Microsoft, they make sure the feature takes into account the title and description of the task or plan itself, as well as files shared with the specific user to intelligently deliver a list of a series of files.

Scheduler on the web would suggest files for each task

This new feature makes it easier for users to find and view files that can be linked. This makes it much easier to find the file we were looking for and attach it to the task in question for easier execution.

“We’ve all had the frustrating experience of not being able to find a file that we want to attach to an email or share with a colleague. Microsoft Planner can help reduce this frustration by entering suggested attachments. Now when you want to add attachments to a task, Planner will show you a list of associated files for you to select. No more searching through your folders, servers or cloud storage to find the right file to attach, ”the company explained on the Planner blog.

To test the suggested attachments, users must first open the task in Planner for the web. Go to the “Suggested Attachments” section at the bottom of the task, then find all relevant files. Finally, we click on the “Add” button available in addition to the file to attach it. There is also an option to manually add a specific file if it does not appear in the list of suggested attachments.

This feature will help users stay organized and be more productive. However, it’s important to note that the suggested attachment experience is currently only supported in Planner for the web, although it’s interesting to see if the company adds similar functionality to the Tasks app. in Teams.