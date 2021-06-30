LETTER SIZE

Planning to telecommute this summer? Six keys to avoiding cyber attacks

Now that we have just started the summer, one in two workers are planning to telecommute this station.

According to the World Economic Forum, cyber attacks have increased as more people have taken to telecommuting, a reality that has grown exponentially with the onset of the pandemic. Now that we have just started the summer, one in two workers are planning to telecommute this station. In addition, today, 80% of managers authorize their staff to change residence.

Therefore, to avoid the presence of intruders in the Wi-Fi network we use that could endanger the company’s assets, Diego Barrientos, IT security expert and instructor at Udemy – the largest platform in online training-world, shares the six keys learn how to detect and prevent cyberattacks.

Cloning of IP addresses. They appear on the screen of some Windows computers due to the implementation of ARP “poisoning” techniques by the intruder, a practice used by hackers to gain access to a local network and steal the data packets that leave it. cross. Failed connections to the computer. If the security policy is limited to one connection per user account and per computer, a connection error message will appear and the legitimate user will not be able to access your computer, no matter how many times they wish. log in with their credentials. The message that will appear is: “While trying to log in, the user’s security context has accumulated too many credentials. of security. Please try again or consult your system administrator ”. Slow recording of files or paralysis in the LAN (Local Area Networks), this usually happens due to “broadcast storms”, ie the network is saturated due to “hacking” tools used by intruders. The common user has an exact perception of the time it takes to save a file or access a web page, if these times are doubled or tripled, it is a sign that there is an intruder who has already accessed the network and uses your tool battery. The domain of the company site changes from https to http in the URL bar on computers. When this happens, the security of the data encryption protocol in the network is degraded. This means that there is a person taking the identity of the server to obtain information. The WiFi network is constantly connected and disconnected in the company’s computers and mobiles due to deauthentication attacks on the router. This practice is also exercised to obtain the credentials to the corporate network. Files mysteriously appear and disappear from servers or computers, a sign that tools are already loaded by an intruder or malicious software such as “ransomware” encrypting information.

In addition to detecting any of these signals and communicating them to the IT world, companies should perform audits to identify possible anomalies. Examining the logs of servers and users’ computers will detect any intrusion at a time other than normal and implement intrusion detection programs.

