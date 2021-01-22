Playboy model dating app banned: playboy model tahlia paris claims bumble dating app banned her for being too hot

Strong points:

The photo of a Playboy model who came to find love bored by the lockdown has been deleted by the dating app. After finding out about this, the model says she’s probably too hot when it comes to this app. Tahila Paris, 24, who lives in Los Angeles, created a profile on the Bumble app so she can find a partner for herself. He didn’t give out his Instagram and other information to show off like an ordinary girl, while posting some funny photos.

However, instead of receiving a date request, he received a notification that his photo had been deleted from the app. On an account with 8.9 lakh followers on Instagram, Tehila said she felt very hot for this app. She often posts her provocative photos on this account. He claimed that three of his photos had been deleted.

“ No one can post photos without a shirt or underwear ”

In one photo she was at the beach in a bikini, while in another photo she was playing a game in a bikini top. Wadin’s third photo was from the red carpet. However, the bikini photo reappeared later. The app company said in one of its statements that according to the rules no one can post photos without a shirt or underwear. Tahila, who also works as a DJ, said she only stayed on the app for a few hours because her photo was deleted, which was very normal.

He said this has happened several times with different photos. He posted a very simple photo. One was her selfie and the other was photographed by her friend on the beach. She said she kept her account very simple, because she wanted someone to love her and not just her famous model. Tahila said she couldn’t meet with anyone during the lockdown, which forced her to access the app. She often comes to the hookup proposal (sex only) and when she refuses people wonder if you are a Playboy model.