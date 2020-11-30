Plena Inclusin Madrid aims at the academic certification of people with intellectual disabilities as validators of easy reading

The “Train to Validate” project led by Plena Inclusin Madrid was selected within the framework of the Erasmus + KA203 call for its relevance in helping to reduce inequalities in access to formal education by promoting innovative practices of a social point of view. The project continues the creation of the professional profile of easy-to-read validators and facilitators and the development of training products for the validation and development of documents written according to this methodology.

Seven organizations from 5 European Union countries are participating as partners in the project. The Universities SDI Mnich (Germany) and SSML Pisa (Italy), specialized in translation and interpretation, and the Polytechnic University of Timisoara (Romania) through the translation section of the school of telecommunications and business communication. Social organizations Zavod RISA (Slovenia), which works with people with intellectual disabilities and experience in writing easy-to-read texts, and Fundatia Professional (Romanian) specializing in training audiences at risk of social exclusion. ECQA (Austria), certification body for European professional profiles, with Plena Inclusin Madrid closes the circle of project partners.

During the development of the project, it is planned to obtain half a dozen intellectual products with high impact and high transferability and five dissemination events aimed at publicizing the project in the territorial area of ​​each of the partners.

Finally, “Train to validate” aims to ensure that validators and facilitators of easy reading have a certificate or academic recognition and a common program and materials at European level.

The president of Plena Inclusion Madrid, Mariano Casado expressed his satisfaction with the granting of this project, which strengthens the line promoted by the federation to underline the need for easy reading to take into account people with disabilities in order to corroborate the understanding of content and their ability to perceive difficulties where others do not.

At the same time, Casado thanked the rest of the project partners for the trust placed in Plena Inclusin Madrid, which faces its first experience in this regard with a firm commitment to achieve the objectives set in the project.

HRDigital