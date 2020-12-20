Plena Inclusin Madrid urges the public sector to contribute to the professional integration of people with intellectual and / or developmental disabilities

Plena Inclusin Madrid urges the public sector to contribute to the professional integration of people with intellectual and / or developmental disabilities

Plena Inclusin Madrid has launched an awareness campaign aimed at heads of the autonomous and local public sector in the Madrid region. This initiative emphasizes the importance of convening specific competitions for people with intellectual disabilities, including social clauses in public contracts and the increase in the number of contracts reserved for special centers for the employment of social initiative.

The campaign aims to promote the professional integration of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in administrations and public enterprises in the region. So, with the slogan “You have the power to make a difference!”, The campaign portrays political leaders as superheroes, which it claims to use their power to bet on inclusion. For this reason, Plena Inclusin Madrid calls for the commitment of those who can ensure that men and women with intellectual disabilities find decent employment and contribute to enriching our society.

While demanding that the Administrations comply with their obligations, Plena inclusin Madrid presents itself as an ally to support them in the implementation of the two processes, so as to guarantee their cognitive accessibility, facilitating their understanding by easy reading; ensure the integration of people into employment through supported employment; and are based on the organization’s knowledge and experience of good public procurement practice.

Full Inclusion Madrid recalls that even before the economic and social crisis caused by the coronavirus, people with intellectual disabilities were the group of people with disabilities with the highest unemployment rate.

According to the findings of the report “ Effects and consequences of Covid-19 among people with disabilities ” (ODISMET, 2020), the first carried out in relation to the impact caused by Covid-19, 12% of people Intellectual disability lost his job following the crisis caused by Covid-19.

Faced with this situation, Plena Inclusin Madrid calls on the responsibilities of Administrations and public companies in the region to meet the needs of the group.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital