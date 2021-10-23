plensa's-bad-luck-with-barcelona

Jaume Plensa photographed on 14 of October with his last work in New Jersey, New York. EDUARDO MUNOZ (Reuters)

Carmela , the sculpture with a half-girl, half-adolescent face, located next to the main façade of the Palau de la Música since April 2016 is tiny at 4.5 meters tall compared to 24 Metters of Carlota, the huge sculpture of polyester resin and white marble dust that has just been inaugurated by Jaume Plensa (Barcelona, ​​66 years) as main part of the installation The Soul of Water, on the New Jersey Riverwalk, across from Manhattan (New York ). The new sculpture shatters the particular record of the sculptor, who work after work seems to surpass previous female figures who breathe tranquility and calm and, in the case of the one in New York, ask for silence, so necessary in large cities.

In Barcelona the sculptor projected a piece by 52 meters, more than twice the height of the United States United and with an estimated price of 40 of millions of euros, which today is one of the few failed projects in the track record of this artist, National Prize of Plastic Arts of 2012. In Madrid, since December 2018 has had a piece of 12 meters, Julia , in the central Plaza de Colón. It arrived with the sponsorship of the Maria Cristina Masaveu Peterson Foundation and the collaboration of the Madrid City Council. It is on the pedestal that occupied the sculpture of the navigator and, in principle, it will remain there, where it has become a symbol of this city, until December.

Carmela, the sculpture by Jaume Plensa in front of the Palau de la Música in Barcelona. CARLES RIBAS

If the New York sculpture has been commissioned by the real estate group that has urbanized this area of ​​the city, the Carmela of Barcelona, ​​it was the Palau itself that commissioned the project, which after the months ended up staying, after the artist donated it to the city: “ Carmela closes a strange corner and links the two entrances of the Palau very well. There is no better place for this work, talking with Domènech i Muntaner ”, explained Plensa, a recognized music lover, when he decided that the piece would stay there, in October 2015, at least for another eight years.

It was the first of the three pieces that the sculptor has given to Barcelona in recent years: in March of 2017 donated Ànima to the Hospital de Sant Joan de Déu , a small piece created with a metallic structure and, in July of 2020, Blau , made of two-meter-high stone to the Hospital Clínic in gratitude to all the health personnel who have worked against the pandemic. It was also his way of reconciling with this city, with which he has been losing filin as his international recognition has grown. Until 2016 Plensa only had a couple of pieces in the Barcelona public space installed over the years ninety. They are strong cast iron works far from the aesthetics that identifies their work: their monumental heads with a white surface or with metal meshes covered by letters, numbers or musical signs, which can be accessed and sheltered inside.

Jaume Plensa walks on the pedestal of the Plaza de Colón where ‘Julia’ has been installed in 2018. Andrea Comas

One of those figures, from 52 meters high, and therefore more than double that of his sister in New York, was the great bet of Mayor Xavier Trias to reconcile the city with its most international sculptor. The piece, which would be installed on the Gas breakwater, the dike that separates the Somorrostro beach and the Barceloneta beach, would be raised on a platform and therefore not within the sea, as was also considered. “It would be the first thing the thousands of tourists arriving in the city by plane would see,” Plensa said, fed up with the fact that “in Barcelona they only talk about buildings and not sculptures.” It was commissioned in 2014, by the Urban Planning area directed by Antoni Vives , not that of Culture, and it was destined to be a new icon of the city, full of them, and change its skyline.

Everything seemed to be going well until it became known in April 2016 that the project could cost 32 millions of euros. From that moment the idea, already criticized by many in the new municipal government, in the hands since June of 2015 of Ada Colau, generated more detractors than defenders. At that date, the impact studies of the waves on the structure, the wind, and even the shadow on the beach and bathers had already been carried out. And the patrons who would be in charge of paying for it were sought. But it could not be. The economic crisis and the new municipal interests, which also buried the so-called “Mountain of the Museums” that Trias also launched to provide Montjuïc with unity and infrastructures, made everything remain up in the air and the project was fading away and never came to fruition. appear publicly.

The breakwater of Gas, where a platform would be created to raise the sculpture of Jaume Plensa in Barcelona. carles ribas

In December 2020, in Senda, his gallery in Barcelona, ​​Plensa announced that He had big projects on his hands and that these had helped him get through confinement due to the coronavirus better. He also talked about the huge sculpture that he has now opened in New York, which he planned to have ready in April. On Barcelona, ​​after assuring that he did not feel that it was his city anymore, he said: “We are experiencing a pandemic of politicians. This city is going through a moment of neglect, as if it has lost interest in itself. I am lucky to live in Sant Just and this saves me ”. And he complained: In Barcelona I have to be Gaudí and Count Güell ”, referring to the fact that if something from the last Plensa could be seen in this city, it is because he, in addition to creating it, had given it as a gift.

The sculpture ‘Born’ by Plensa, installed in Paseo del Born in 1992.

The sculptor’s works in Barcelona:

Sculpture, 1988. Three anthropomorphic cast iron sculptures that were installed in the Plaza de Francesc Layret de Nou Barris in 1988. In 1999, when remodeling, they moved one to Via Júlia and the other two to grass beds that go down to the Plaza de Àngel Pestaña. In 2019 the neighbors denounced the abandonment of the three.

Dell’Arte , 1990. Cast iron sewer cover with letters from The Divine Comedy. Sculpture courtyard of the Joan Miró Foundation.

Dell’Arte , 1990. Cast iron cylindrical tower. From 2012 in the Can Framis patio of the Vila Casas Foundation.

Born , 1992. Two pieces: a quadrangular structure raised on top of a bench and other round ones under the opposite bench. All cast iron. Paseo del Born.

Carmela , 2016. Face of a girl, cast iron. Facade of the Palau de la Música.

Anima , 2017. Human figure created in 2013 in steel with letters of eight alphabets. Façade of the Hospital de Sant Joan de Déu.

Blau , 2020. Two meter high basalt head created in 2016. Lobby of the Hospital Clínic.