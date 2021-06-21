Pluto of the earth: illuminated photo of Pluto of the earth: Pluto in the sun

California

Even though Pluto is no longer considered a planet in the solar system, it is still extremely important for scientists to gather in-depth and detailed information about it. Planetologist Bonnie Burati has also been engaged in this work for many years. In 2018, he made a big breakthrough when Pluto appeared submerged in sunlight. This extremely rare sighting only occurs once every 161 years.

why this rare show

Burati, a scientist with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the US space agency NASA, told Space.com that a lot can be said about the surface of an object based on its brightness when seen in bright light. . Pluto is so difficult to see in bright light because its orbit is tilted relative to the Earth. Burati and his team had prepared in advance for the sight to be seen once every 161 years.

covid stopped work

He took the help of the Hale telescope from the Palomar Observatory for this. Pluto appeared very bright on July 12, 2018. Several times in the same month and a few times in July 2019 as well, it shines brighter. Also last year he must have made many observations but due to Kovid-19 the observatory was closed. This month, in July and October, preparations are underway for further sightings.

Burati says that with the help of these observations, it will be possible to understand what is on Pluto, thanks to which different views are seen. He says Pluto is very active. Apart from Earth, it is the only object where glaciers meet.

Source: NASA / Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory / Southwest Research Institute