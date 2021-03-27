pm modi brutality of the Pakistani army: praise of bangabandhu, mention of the brutality of the Pakistani army

Dhaka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Dhaka after 50 years of independence from Bangladesh, praised Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Modi has once again passed on to the world the wounds he received at the hands of the Pakistani military during the independence movement. He said the heinous crimes and atrocities committed by the Pakistani military were worrying. The Prime Minister, in his speech in Bangladesh, chased away many birds with a stone.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the cruelty of the Pakistani military and began Imran Khan’s efforts in which he was engaged in an attempt to annex Bangladesh in recent months. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi successfully attempted to isolate Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi said: “The images of the heinous crimes and atrocities committed by the Pakistani army did not allow us to sleep for many days. Gobindo Haldar ji had said – who freed Bangladesh from the ocean of his blood, we will not forget them. We will not forget them.

“ Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a beacon of hope for Indians ”

The Indian Prime Minister said: “An autocratic government (Pakistan) was slaughtering its own citizens. His tongue, his voice crushed his identity. The cruelty, repression and tyranny of Operation Search Light were not discussed around the world as much as they should have been. In the midst of it all, there was a silver lining for the people here and for us Indians – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu’s leadership, its leadership had decided that no force could enslave Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Modi said that the people who had reservations about the creation of Bangladesh, those who feared the existence of Bangladesh, had proven that Bangladesh was wrong. Bangladesh is showing its endurance in the world under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina ji. He also announced the granting of scholarships to students there to help the Bangladeshi people. Also invited 50 entrepreneurs from Bangladesh to India. Prime Minister Modi described Bangladesh and India as true partners in the fight against terrorism and on the road to development. Prime Minister Modi said: “We have no time to waste, we must move forward for change. For our millions of people, for their future, for our war on poverty, for the fight against terrorism, our goals are one, so our efforts must be united in the same way.

Pakistan and China ‘failed’

Prime Minister Modi, by his visit, challenged the nefarious efforts of Pakistan and China under which he wanted to bring Bangladesh to his court to surround India. While China provides Bangladesh with a large market and arms, Pakistan is also committed to helping Bangladesh with the help of the dragon. Recently, Imran Khan called the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasin. However, there is no Dal Street in Pakistan. Bangladesh called on Pakistan for the 1971 massacre. It is said that during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, around 30 lakh innocent Bangladeshis were killed by the Pakistani army. Yahya Khan’s army exploited more than 20,000 women. “The Pakistani military launched the heinous Operation Searchlight on March 25, which marked the start of the 1971 massacre,” he said. The intellectuals were brutally murdered.

India plays a major role in South Asia: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday called on India to play a major role in political stability and economic development in South Asia. Hasina said: “We welcome Prime Minister Modi’s Neighbors First policy, but India must play a major role in building a stable and politically and economically dynamic South Asia.” Sheikh Hasina said the Dhaka-New Delhi relationship will reach “new heights”. He referred to India’s support for the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 and said: “India is inextricably linked with the birth of Bangladesh”. President Abdul Hamid praised India for sending vaccines for the prevention of Kovid-19 to neighboring countries, including Bangladesh, and said the decision “reflects this policy”.

Sheikh Hasina welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh