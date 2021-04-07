PM Modi Imran Khan meeting: Pakistani army chief Bajwa launches peace talks with India to continue PM Modi & Imran Khan meeting

Islamabad

The ice between India-Pakistan relations has started to melt and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are expected to meet soon. Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has started talks with India to pave the way for the meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries. The British newspaper Financial Times made this big claim, citing three sources directly related to this whole conversation.

The newspaper said that the UAE was contributing to this peace negotiation between India and Pakistan. Sources said General Bajwa asked Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval to declare a fight in Kashmir. The newspaper said the talks come at a time when the two countries need to revitalize their country’s economy in the face of the threat of the corona virus.

“ The prime ministers of the two countries could meet in the next 12 months ”

The newspaper said that this conversation between India and Pakistan would be led by Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the United Arab Emirates. After their efforts, on February 25, the two countries agreed to effectively implement the ceasefire. As the next step, we can work together to protect the trade and crown border. If all is successful, the prime minister of the two countries could meet within the next 12 months.

A source associated with this behind-the-scenes conversation said: “There is a high-level discussion between Modi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to prepare for a meeting.” The newspaper said General Bajwa has insisted on peace with India since the state of Jammu and Kashmir was abolished as a special state of India. Pakistan last week announced the import of China and cotton from India but succumbed to domestic pressure and overturned the decision.

Bajwa aspires to end costly military tension

Pakistan has said talks with India can only take place when India reestablishes the “status quo” in Kashmir. Meanwhile, the Pakistani military spokesman said the news of General Bajwa holding peace talks was a bunch of lies. Meanwhile, an Indian official said talks are ongoing and this statement by the Imran Khan government was meant to appeal to extremists present here. Analysts say General Bajwa aspires to end escalating military tensions with India. At the same time, he also wants to improve his relations with America.

It is also said that undercover activity in Jammu and Kashmir has greatly diminished now. Former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani said: “Pakistan is facing a credibility crisis and it must be resolute to move forward.” In fact, Pakistan is constantly cracked down by the burden of debt and the Imran government is unable to keep its promises. Under this pressure, he must now resume peace talks with India.