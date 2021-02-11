PM modi justin trudeau coronavirus vaccine: pm modi promises to give corona vaccine to Justin Trudeau and closes critics in Canada

Toronto

The Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce of India, including the Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce, has welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to Canada. Modi made the pledge to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Wednesday when Trudeau called him to discuss various issues, including pandemics, economic recovery and climate change.

Modi tweeted that “I assured Trudeau that India will do its best to facilitate the supply of Kovid-19 vaccines demanded by Canada”. Let me tell you that Trudeau faces criticism from the public because of the lack of vaccine availability. Pfizer and Moderna have delayed or reduced Canadian shipments.

For this reason, Canada has so far received only 1.1 million doses of the vaccine. Indo-Canadian business bodies have now welcomed Trudeau’s initiative to issue a statement in December in support of the farmers’ protests in India, calling him Modi. Describing this as an important thing in bilateral relations, President of the Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Vijay Thomas, said: “India’s promise to vaccinate Canada is welcome news given recent controversies. It broke a great barrier.

“Canada’s statement will allay resentment”

Thomas said: “Sometimes politics improves business relationships, but better business can also create good political relationships. This development will help to eliminate all the problems between our two countries. On the other hand, President of the Overseas Friends of India and Canada (OFIC), based in Ottawa, Shiv Bhaskar, said: “The resentment arising from recent statements made by Canada against the protests of the farmers will be overcome.

Bhaskar said, “India is a big market for many products like Canadian products, agriculture and urea. So we should focus on business rather than issuing a statement on the internal affairs of India. Winnipeg businessman Hemant Shah said, “Trudeau did a good job calling Modi. We must not harm bilateral trade relations with negative statements ”.