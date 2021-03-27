pm modi pooja to jeshoreshwari kali shaktipeeth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Jeshoreswari Kali temple in Bangladesh, a miss on Shaktipeeth – pm modi performed pooja in jeshoreshwari

Dhaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived on a visit to Bangladesh, arrived at the Jeshoreswari Kali temple on Saturday morning and offered prayers. This temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas of Maa Durga. Meanwhile, PM Modi also offered a crown on the idol of Maa Kali. This crown is silver and has been gilded. This wreath was prepared by the artists after three weeks of hard work. However, the Prime Minister also suffered from a major loophole in this temple.

After visiting the temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I heard that when a Mother Kali worship fair takes place here, a large number of devotees come from across the border. and also from here. A community room is required here. It should be a multipurpose room so that when people come for Kali Puja they are also used and people come here for social, religious, educational occasions and this community hall becomes a shelter for everyone in the event of a disaster , especially during the cyclone. .

This mother Kali’s temple, located in Ishwarpur in the Satkhira district of Bangladesh, was beautifully decorated before PM Modi’s darshan. Even before his visit to Bangladesh began, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted that he was eagerly awaiting the worship of Mother Kali in the ancient temple Jeshoreswari Kali, one of the 51 Shaktipeeth. Security arrangements have also been made for PM Modi’s visit to this temple.

In addition to the Bangladeshi police, paramilitary forces have also been deployed in and around the temple premises. Temple priest Dilip Mukherjee said it is a matter of pride and pleasure for us that PM Modi is visiting our temple. PM Modi is an exclusive devotee of Lord Shankar. Apart from that, they also worship Maa Durga. Every year, during Modi’s Navratri, PM Modi observes a nine-day fast.

The Jeshoreswari Kali temple is one of the 51 Shaktipeeth of Maa Durga. The name Jeshoreswari means the goddess of Jeshore. It is considered to be one of the most famous temples in Bangladesh. Every year, thousands of Hindu devotees from Bangladesh and India arrive to visit this temple of the Mother. It is said that the temple was built by a Brahmin at this location. However, the time of its construction still remains a mystery today. Large numbers of devotees arrive here on Kali Puja Day. A fair also takes place here on this day. It is said that once this temple had 100 doors, but at present this temple is only visible in a small form.