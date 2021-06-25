PM Narendra Modi Kashmir: Pakistan on Modi’s meeting on Kashmir: Pakistan on Modi’s meeting on Kashmir

Islamabad

Pakistan is stunned by the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jammu and Kashmir. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called the meeting a tragedy. Prime Minister Modi had an important meeting with 14 leaders of the Union territory to prepare a master plan for the future strategy in Jammu and Kashmir, on which Pakistan’s eyes were fixed.

Qureshi said: “The Kashmir meeting in New Delhi yesterday (Thursday) was a drama, a public relations exercise. It has also been recognized that Kashmir is far from hearts and also from Delhi. Qureshi says nothing was achieved during this meeting. Qureshi alleged that since the repeal of Section 370, the image of India and personally of Prime Minister Modi has been damaged, which this meeting aimed to improve.

Many leaders attended the meeting

Four former chief ministers and four former deputy chief ministers of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting in Delhi. Patriarch of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah, his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, State Congress President Ghulam Ahmed Mir was present at the meeting.

Apart from these, the leader of the People’s Conference and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Bhim Singh of the Panthers Party, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami of the Marxist Communist Party (CPI-M) and other leaders were present at the meeting.