PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Orakandi Matua temple in Kashiani Upazila Bangladesh

Prime Minister Modi said India will modernize Orakandi College, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bangladesh while speaking with residents of Matua community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived for a two-day visit to Bangladesh, said on Saturday that India would modernize a middle school in Orakandi and also open a primary school. The Prime Minister said this while interacting with the residents of the community of Matua. The prime minister, who arrived in Dhaka on Friday, offered prayers on Saturday at the Matua temple in Orakandi.

It is in Orkandi that the spiritual guru Harichand Thakur of the Matua community was born. Prime Minister Modi said after the darshan at Orakandi temple: “I had been waiting to come to Orakandi for many years and when I arrived in Bangladesh in 2015, I had expressed my desire to go to Orakandi. I feel the same today that my thousands and millions of matua sect brothers and sisters living in India come to Orakandi.

‘Bangabandhu’ visited Sheikh Mujibur Rahman memorial

Prior to his visit, Modi said he looked forward to interacting with representatives of the Matua community in Orakandi. Prime Minister Modi said India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace in the world instead of instability, terror and turmoil. Prime Minister Modi also visited the “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial in Tungipada in Gopalganj district on Saturday and paid homage to his grave there.

Arrived at the Bangabandhu Memorial Complex, Modi was greeted by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. She is also the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Rehna, sister of Sheikh Hasina, was also present on the occasion. Modi paid a floral tribute to the tomb of “Bangabandhu”. He also remained silent for a while. At the same time, meanwhile, Hasina and her cabinet colleagues read “Fatiha”. Prime Minister Modi is the first distinguished Indian to arrive here.

19 cannon salute and guard of honor in honor of Modi

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday where he was received by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. His cabinet colleagues as well as Hasina were also present at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. A 19-gun salute and an honor guard were also given in honor of Modi. This is the Prime Minister’s first overseas visit since the start of the Kovid-19 outbreak. The visit focuses on the anniversary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the completion of fifty years of establishing diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh and the fifty years of the Bangladesh Liberation War. The Prime Minister had already visited Bangladesh in 2015.

