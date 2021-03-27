PM Narendra Modi Protest visit to Bangladesh: About Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bangladesh Visit: Know the fundamentalist Islamist organization Hifazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, it opposes the visit to Prime Minister Modi in Bangladesh

Strong points:

Radical Islamic organization Hifazat-e-Islam protesting Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bangladesh

A staunch Islamic organization opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Dhaka for a two-day visit to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence. After Friday prayers, fundamentalists held a procession through the capital Dhaka and Chittagong. In which four protesters were killed in a clash with the police. Security in Dhaka has also been tightened due to the protests. Police also imposed a temporary Facebook ban in Dhaka today, citing security.

Four killed during hardline protest in Chittagong

Four people were injured in a violent clash with security forces in Chittagong. Those who were hospitalized for treatment, but all died. These people took part in a protest march that took place from the Hathajari Madrasah in Chittagong after Jumme’s prayers. Many people were also injured during this time. It is claimed in the report that a ferocious mob ransacked the local police station. They also tried to set the police station on fire after throwing stones. After that, the police swung into action and used force to drive out the agitated protesters. It is claimed that during this period, the police opened fire, killing four people.

Clash with police in Dhaka, Facebook banned

After the Namaz prayers, people also demonstrated in the Betul Mukarram area of ​​the capital Dhaka. Protesters also clashed with police during this time. Police announced a ban on popular protests in Dhaka. A fundamentalist organization called Hifazat-e-Islam had already announced its opposition to Prime Minister Modi’s visit. Police have been alerted across the area due to protests in Chittagong and Dhaka.

Who is the Hifajat-e-Islam organization

Hifazat-e-Islam was formed in 2010 by combining madrasah teachers and students from Bangladesh. It is a radical Islamic organization, funded mainly by the Pakistani intelligence agency. According to The Economist, most of the funding for Hifazat-e-Islam comes through the radical sheikhs of Saudi Arabia. In 2013, the organization delivered a 13-point charter to the government of Bangladesh, demanding the implementation of the blasphemy law.

How this radical organization was born

In 2009, the government of Bangladesh drafted the Women’s Development Policy. This was strongly opposed by radical groups. On February 24, 2010, teachers and students from the madrasa decided to hold a rally at Laldiggi Maidan in Chittagong to protest the decision of the Bangladeshi government against the decision to ban religion-based politics. They demanded that through this rally they would show their strength and pressure the government to repeal the Fifth Amendment to the constitution. In this, a new educational policy has been proposed by abolishing madrasa education in Bangladesh. When the police refused to allow their gathering, these radicals vandalized and opened fire. After that, the name of his organization spread around the world, including Bangladesh.

These people made this radical Islamic organization

The organization was co-founded by Ahmed Shafi, former director of Hatzari madrasa, current Amir-e-Hifazat Allama Junaid Babunagari and chairman of the Islamic Islamic Party Oikya Jot, Mufti Izharul Islam. Apart from these, Abdul Malek Haleem, founder of First Lady Quami Mardse and director, is also among the founding members of this organization.