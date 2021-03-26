pm narendra modi visit bangladesh: PM Modi will visit this Shaktipeeth in Bangladesh, see how the decoration was done – pm narendra modi will visit jeshoreshwari kali temple in bangladesh know the history and photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived for a two-day visit to Bangladesh, is due to visit Keshore Temple at Jeshoreswari Kali Temple on Saturday. This temple is located in Ishwarpur in Satkheera district before PM Modi’s darshan was decorated in a very beautiful way. This temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas of Durga. Even before his visit to Bangladesh began, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted that he was eagerly awaiting the worship of Mother Kali in the ancient temple Jeshoreswari Kali, one of the 51 Shaktipeeth. Security arrangements have also been made for PM Modi’s visit to this temple. In addition to the Bangladeshi police, paramilitary forces have also been deployed in and around the temple premises. Temple priest Dilip Mukherjee said it is a matter of pride and pleasure for us that PM Modi is visiting our temple. PM Modi is an exclusive devotee of Lord Shankar. Apart from that, they also worship Maa Durga. Every year, during Modi’s Navratri, PM Modi observes a nine-day fast.

This Maa Durga temple is included in 51 Shaktipeeths

The Jeshoreswari Kali temple is one of the 51 Shaktipeeth of Maa Durga. The name Jeshoreswari means the goddess of Jeshore. It is considered to be one of the most famous temples in Bangladesh. Every year, thousands of Hindu devotees from Bangladesh and India arrive to visit this temple of the Mother. It is said that the temple was built by a Brahmin at this location. However, the time of its construction still remains a mystery today. Large numbers of devotees arrive here on Kali Puja Day. A fair also takes place here on this day. It is said that once this temple had 100 doors, but at present this temple is only visible in a small form.

Laxman Sen had renovated in the 13th century

According to historical evidence, in the 13th century, Lakshman Sen and Pratapaditya made renovations in this temple. After which, there is no historical evidence associated with this temple. When Bangladesh gained independence in 1971, this temple was very dilapidated. At present, some of the remaining pillars of this ancient temple are still visible. It is believed that after Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the fame of this temple will increase further and if the support is received from the government, the temple can take a greater form.

PM Modi will also visit the temples of the Matua community of Orakandi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the Matua community temple located in Orakandi on March 27 to visit Bangladesh. Orakandi Matua is the birthplace of Guru Harichandra Thakur and Guruchandra Thakur. Orakandi is the stronghold of the Matua Mahasangh comprising most of the Namasudras. Shantanu Thakur said, “There must be a huge gathering of people from Matua here. The Prime Minister will pray in the temple. Besides the members of the Rajbanshi community of North Bengal, Matua is a Hindu community that can play an important role in the elections for seven assembly seats in the districts of North 24 Parganas and Nadia. Most of the seats with Matua influence will be voted in the fifth phase (April 17) and the seventh phase (April 26). Matua has been coming to this region of Bengal from Oraqandi since independence. Especially in Thakurnagar of North 24 Parganas.

Ruckus in Bangladesh ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to attend the Bangladesh 50th Independence Anniversary event as a main guest is met with opposition from many radical organizations. During this period, four people were reportedly killed in violent clashes with the police. It is said that opposition to Prime Minister Modi’s visit was more in Chittagong and Dhaka. Security in Dhaka has also been tightened due to the protests. A BBC police report cited a policeman as saying four people were injured in a violent clash with security forces in Chittagong. Those who were hospitalized for treatment, but all died. These people took part in a protest march that took place from the Hathajari Madrasah in Chittagong after Jumme’s prayers. Many people were also injured during this time.