PM Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh: PM Narendra Modi Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh meets coronavirus vaccine and MoU: Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh meet Corona virus vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday and discussed progress in areas such as connectivity, energy, business, health and development cooperation. Subsequently, the two countries signed five memoranda of understanding related to areas of bilateral cooperation. This is Modi’s first overseas visit since the outbreak of the Corona virus began. He had talks with Hasina first, which were followed by delegation-level discussions that lasted about an hour.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted after the talks: “ Relations are getting stronger and stronger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discussed progress in health, business, connectivity, energy, development cooperation and many other areas. The two countries have signed five memoranda of understanding related to areas such as connectivity, commerce, information technology and sports.

On the humanitarian front, Prime Minister Modi also handed over the symbolic key of 109 ambulances to his counterpart Hasina. He also presented a token box to Hasina, which symbolized 1.2 million doses of the Kovid-19 vaccine delivered to Bangladesh in India. Hasina presented a gold and silver coin issued to Modi to mark the centenary of the birth of her father and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He also presented a silver coin issued to Modi on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the birth of Bangladesh.

The two leaders also inaugurated certain digital projects. Modi’s visit, which marked the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marks the completion of fifty years of establishing diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh and fifty years of the Bangladesh Liberation War. Modi, who arrived here on Friday for a two-day visit, took part in the Bangladesh Liberation War Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dhaka and the “Bangabandhu” centenary celebrations.

