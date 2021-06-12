Podemos begins its Assembly to define the future after Iglesias with a minute of silence for gender crimes and complaints of lack of internal democracy

The IV Podemos Assembly begins this Saturday with the challenge to end the era of Pablo Iglesias without endangering the continuity of the project which, in complete safety, will now be led by the current Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra.

The main challenge for Belarra and his “Crecer” project will be for the party to survive the hyper-leadership of the Churches in a situation of electoral decline and with a greatly diminished territorial structure.

Belarra has surrounded herself with the most visible women in Podemos, so that in the top six positions of her team are the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero; as well as Noelia Vera, Isa Serra, Idoia Villanueva and Alejandra Jacinto.

Congress spokesperson Pablo Echenique; the secretary of state for social rights, Nacho lvarez; Sofía Castañón, Rafael Mayoral, Ángela Rodríguez and Juan Manuel del Olmo are next in the candidacy of Belarra, which has 11 territorial coordinators of Podemos.

Although they don’t have many options, there are two other candidates to lead Podemos in this conclave, for which around 140,000 registered people are called to vote, in a vote that ends on Saturday.

They denounce the “cacicada”

One of them is the municipal councilor of San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid), Esteban Tettamanti, with the list Por un Podemos Horizontal, with which he promises to reformulate the internal structure of the party and create better spaces for participation .

Militant critic Fernando Barredo also chooses to lead Podemos with his candidacy Nuevo Impulso, which has already competed for the leadership of the party in the Third Citizen Assembly, which re-elected Iglesias and in which he obtained no representation in the Citizen Council of the ‘State. .

It was precisely Barredo who started the presentations by denouncing that the process is a “cacicada” of the current leadership, which prompted the boos and cries of “out, out” from those registered who attended the meeting. face to face closing of the process.

“All the people who left have left because there is no internal democracy here,” Barredo said in urging to “reset” Podemos, which he described as “the most opaque formation in Europe. “.

These criticisms prompted boos from various people present at the event, who hissed and chanted “out, out” and “not like that”, in addition to other voices who called him a “liar”.

Today, the Podemos Assembly has on its agenda the presentation of the three candidatures, a dozen presentations and interventions by representatives of civil society.

Neither the presence nor the participation of Pablo Iglesias, disappeared from the public scene for a month, is planned.

Sunday at noon, the results of the primaries will be announced and the IV Assembly of Podemos, which will be held in the Paco de Lucía auditorium in the Madrid city of Alcorcón, and not in the Plaza de Vistalegre, theater of previous historical events of the purple formation.