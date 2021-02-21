Podemos justifies its position in the face of the riots by “not falling into the trap” of “media power”

Publication: Sunday, February 21, 2021 11:41

Through a message on his Twitter account, Podemos explains his position concerning the mobilisations and riots in different regions of Spain due to the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél.

The purple formation asserts that “the media power” puts “emphasis on the riots” so that one does not speak about the “root problem” and that, thus, “nothing changes”, something they assure themselves. will produce “every time it is denounced in the streets a democratic anomaly.”

Then they explain: “That we do not fall into this trap does not put us on the side of violence, but rather of democratic progress”.

Garzón believes it is “a serious democratic anomaly”

The federal coordinator of Izquierda Unida and Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, stressed during the meeting of the federal coordinator of Izquierda Unida that the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél “is the symptom of a serious democratic anomaly”.

For the leader of the Unitary Left, Hasél is a person who “trivializes violence, who has no democratic convictions comparable to those of the twenty-first century and to those of the IU”, for whom he defended that “he should never be turned into an idol ”.

However, he believes that “an established democracy that aspires to be full” must be above “these untimely, insipid or morally abominable manifestations”.

“What is being violated in recent days with a conviction that jails a person for certain tweets he has posted on the Internet is worrying, because it is a symptom of an increasingly reactionary reading of our rights and freedoms”, Garzón declares.