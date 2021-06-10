Podemos ministers ask to advance off-peak hours in the new electricity bill by sections

The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, has pledged to advance the off-peak hour at night of the current electricity tariff in hourly slices until 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, instead of starting at midnight as it is the case with the new tariff structure. which entered into force recently.

Thus, he indicated that United We can request this change, which is proposed by the consumer association Facua, to the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) to assess its viability.

“We think it would be a good idea to bring the off-peak hour to 22 hours from Monday to Friday as proposed by Facua and we will ask the CNMC,” said the minister on her Twitter account.

The one who also aspires to lead Podemos recalled that “this government must always listen to citizens and be empathetic with families who find it difficult to pay for electricity”.

Then the Minister of Consumer Affairs and UI leader Alberto Garzón posted on social media that United We Can are “concerned about the prices of basic supplies for working families”.

Therefore, he stressed that they continued to “push for all measures that lower the electricity bill” and in this line affirmed that it is “necessary to advance off-peak hours” in the new tariff structure , like unions and asked. .

During this week, various officials of the confederal space underlined the need to carry out this work of consultation in order to modify aspects of the new rate.

This is how the current hourly sections of the electricity bill are

The most expensive peak period will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. pm The valley rate, the cheapest of the three, will be between midnight and 8 am and will apply to all hours on weekends and holidays.