Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market Size 2020 Business Strategies, Progression Status, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market is valued at USD 2.18 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.39% over the forecast period.

Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing need for faster medical examination with a non-invasive way at the point of care is expected to derive the Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market.

Point of care ultrasound is a medical examination process that is performed by primary care physicians to determine unclear findings. It refers to the portable ultrasonography at a patient’s bedside for diagnostic and therapeutic process. It can be applied in several clinical situations and used in an intensive care unit to monitor therapeutic conditions, in the emergency department to investigate the internal or external pathological findings. Point-of-care ultrasound can be utilized in physiological monitoring such as hemodynamic assessment, preload, cardiac function (LVF and RVF), afterload, and volume status. It has many potential advantages over traditional methods including improvement in patient outcome, costs, reducing mortality rate and medical risk scenarios. Additionally, this ultrasonography provides physicians or clinicians real time information to manage and treat properly injured patients in emergency, military medicine, and remote care facilities.

Point-of-care ultrasound market report is segmented on the basis of type, portability, applications, end-user and region & country level. Based upon type, point-of-care ultrasound market is segmented into diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices. Based upon portability, market is classified as bifurcated into trolley based devices and handheld devices. On the basis of applications, market is segmented into emergency medicine, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN), urology and other. Furthermore, based upon end-user market is divided as hospitals, clinics, maternity centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and others.

The regions covered in this Point-of-Care Ultrasound market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Point-of-Care Ultra sound market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players-

Some major key players for point-of-care ultrasound market are Analogic, Canon Medical Systems, Esaote, Fujifilm, B. Braun, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Siemens Healthcare, Samsung Electronics and Toshiba and others.

Increasing Demand for Receiving Bedside Physical Examination is Expected to Fuel the Growth of Global Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Market.

The major factors driving the adoption of point-of-care ultrasound include increasing demand for analyzing immediate bedside diagnostics information and increasing patient concerns regarding radiation protection. With the rapid introduction of portable and hand carried systems, diagnostic ultrasound manufactures increasingly recognizing a significance of handheld units which allow the physicians or healthcare personnel to carry point-of-care ultrasound into any part of a hospital, physician’s office or elsewhere. Test characteristics of physical point-of-care ultrasonography show 93% sensitivity and 96% specificity in Pleural fluid visualization finding. Point-of-care ultrasound has become extremely common in emergency departments (EDs), perioperative care units & acute care floors in the hospital and in clinics, thus such type of devices are attaining huge attention from the emerging countries are some key driving factors contributing to the growth of this market. In addition, it has capability to transform patient outcome, improve procedural efficacy and decrease complications with limited pain which in turn increases the demand for point-of-care ultrasound products. However, regulatory policies from the emerging countries are setting the new rules regarding the use of point-of-care ultrasound and lack of skilled knowledge may hamper the growth of this market. Moreover, future research will continually examine the broad use of POC ultrasound in patient care and management provides lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market.

North America is accounted for the largest share of the global point-of-care ultrasound market owing to healthcare industry have been significantly improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic testing, specifically by using point of care testing to reduce the delay in this region. In addition, with changing landscape of healthcare industry in the U.S. American customers are receiving initial care and diagnostic testing in emergency departments through point-of-care ultrasound. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share at 33.4% in medical diagnostic equipment market. Asia pacific is exhibited to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives to expand healthcare coverage and increasing private sector spending on handheld medical devices which can improve patient outcomes without relying on trips to the radiology unit.

Market Segmentation:-

By Type:

Diagnostic devices

Therapeutic devices

By Portability:

Bifurcated into trolley based devices

Handheld devices

By Application:

Emergency medicine

Cardiology

Obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN)

Urology

Other

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Maternity centers

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCS)

Other

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



