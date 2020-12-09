Poland, Hungary release COVID Fund, Spain will receive 140,000 million

Publication: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 1:05 PM

Poland and Hungary have lifted their veto on the European Recovery Fund after the pandemic after reaching an agreement with Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, and Spain will receive the 140,000 million that she had hired for reconstruction.

The pact will be ratified at the European Council to be held on Thursday and Friday and will give free rein to the more than two billion euros that make up the European budget and aid for reconstruction.

The announcement, advanced by Bloomberg, was made public by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin. “At the moment, we have an agreement between Warsaw, Budapest and Berlin. I think this agreement will include the rest of the European capitals,” he said.

Poland and Hungary vetoed ratification of the European Mechanism because of the obligation to respect the rule of law in order to receive mana against the economic effects of the pandemic, which they called “blackmail. Politics”. Both countries have open procedures for their reforms which politicize the judiciary and also need money from Europe.

However, pressure has been followed in recent months by all European capitals. Yesterday, Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya already said that if there was no deal for 27, it would have to be 25.

EU Secretary of State Juan González-Barba assured Congress that “the European Council is not weakening”. “If it is not approved, the situation is bad for everyone. Also for those who have suffered a lot from the pandemic. They are the main net beneficiaries of the cohesion funds, but the regulation will also be approved in all. the cases, ”he said. Explain.

“We must find a gracious outcome for everyone, the one Germany is working on: an interpretative declaration in a separate document, with guarantees that the regulation will be applied in the most objective way possible, without bias,” at -He underlines. For González-Barba, this Friday there could be a “formula that satisfies the leaders”.