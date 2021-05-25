Police accusations and paint launches against Mossos during deportation to Barcelona with CUP present

Tension in the early morning of this Tuesday between the activists for the right to housing and the Mossos d’Esquadra for the execution of a new eviction which took place in the block called “ Llavors ”, in the Poble Sec district of Barcelona. To end the eviction, which ultimately took place without anyone inside the house, members of the CUP such as Dolors Sabater, Eulàlia Reguant, Carles Riera and Xavier Pellicer were also present.

The deputies, present after having agreed with the President of the Generalitat, Father Aragonès, not to send the Mossos to expulsions, came to position themselves in the front line in front of the anti-riot cordon: “We are in the Llavors Block” with neighbors defending the rights of all, ”they stressed from the CUP Twitter account, where they added:“ Together with the people in the face of the violence of the evictions, the riot police and the hired thugs. Enough evictions! ”. .

Already at dawn, several people were gathered to block all access to the house with a human cordon and prevent the eviction from taking place. A little later, around six in the morning, the officers moved into the area and organized a security perimeter. From that point on, the tension between riot police and those present to prevent the eviction increased.

Protesters threw red and white paint on the mossos, who were accused of using batons as they abducted people blocking the way to the property to access it. As a result, three Catalan police officers were slightly injured while three people were denounced for the crime of aggression against the authority, nine for public disturbances and more than fifty administratively for disobedience to the authorities.

We sent the riot squads because there were a lot of concentrated people. “

At around 9:30 a.m., the officers managed to reach the door, broke the lock and, after verifying that no one was inside, proceeded to “ return ” the house to the legal representative of the property. This expulsion takes place just a day after the investiture of Father Aragonès as the new president of the Generalitat and already represents the first disagreement between the ERC and the CUP after the formation of the new government, as it had previously been agreed that he would not be sent to the Mossos for expulsions.

Miquel Samper, acting interior minister, said police action in this eviction is his responsibility: “We sent riot police because there were a lot of people focused who prevented the arrival of the judicial process. ” Likewise, Aragonès himself echoed the event, assuring that he will order a new protocol of action in these situations to also involve the administration of justice in the solution.

Tension at ERC headquarters

As the clashes between militants and riot police unfolded, members of the Sindicat d’Habitage del Barri del Poble Sec moved to the Esquerra Republicana headquarters on Calàbria Street in Barcelona to occupy it with the aim of denouncing expulsion. As the group posted on social media, they do not plan to leave until the police intervention and the eviction cease.

“We are making a declaration of intent at the ERC headquarters. Aragonès, you are responsible for all the evictions that must be carried out in Catalonia. Put the batteries in,” they said. In total, around 40 young people appeared at the scene with banners against the eviction, as they brandished chants and cries demanding that ERC and Aragonés stop the evictions and stop using the Brimo de los Mossos. to carry them out.