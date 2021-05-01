Police arrested two escorts from Podemos who participated in the unrest at the Vox rally in Vallecas

Published: Saturday May 1, 2021 2:50 PM

Police arrested two members of United We Can security during unrest in Vallecas at a Vox rally, according to El Confidencial.

In these incidents, objects and police charges were thrown, killing 35 people, including 21 members of the national police.

Among the arrests which took place both on April 7 and the following days, are the two workers of Podemos, accused of having been at the origin of the attacks and of having participated in the clashes with the police, according to the newspaper. .

This Saturday, Pablo Iglesias denied the link to this information. “All my bodyguards are members of the national police corps and none have been arrested,” he told the media. He admits that the day Santiago Abascal jumped the police cordon in Vallecas, a member of Podemos was arrested. “Of course, he did not commit any civil, administrative or criminal offense and that will be useless,” dismissed the candidate of the purple formation for the elections of the Community of Madrid.

The opposition criticized this information, Santiago Abascal, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Pablo Casado having launched harsh messages during the events of this Saturday. Leader Vox questions the controversy over “ballistic disorder” when the government “knew that two weeks ago, bodyguards of members of the government went to Vallecas to attack the Spanish workers”.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso called them “Podemos hired thugs” and Casado called for a “resounding condemnation” from Pedro Sánchez, striking out the information as “shame”.