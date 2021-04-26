Police identify the perpetrator of the threats against Reyes Maroto

Madrid

Publication: Monday April 26, 2021 16:56

National police have identified the man who sent Minister of Commerce, Tourism and Industry Reyes Maroto a threatening letter with an apparently bloody knife. He himself had added his first and last name and actual address to the sender of the envelope, so that identification was not delayed.

As officers confirmed, he is a neighbor in the town of El Escorial, Madrid, with schizophrenia. However, the police have already transferred the complaint to a court in the Plaza de Castilla and it will be up to them to decide.

The man allegedly inserted the knife (wrapped in two CDs to avoid detection systems) and a few clippings of Twitter and WhatsApp group captures with absurd words. In addition, it was confirmed that it was he himself who went to the post office in El Escorial and made the shipment on April 21 at 1:24 p.m. The envelope arrived at the Ministry of ‘Industry April 13.

Shortly after learning of this new threat, the minister herself explained to the media at the gates of the Congress of Deputies how she felt when she saw her: “The first thing I thought about was my family, I called my parents, my husband and my son, who is at school, to tell them that I am fine and with more strength to defend democracy and move from hatred to tolerance. “

The minister also recalled the threats recently received by the socialist Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the head of United We Can and the director of the Civil Guard: “I was a little afraid because they threaten my life. This means that it is serious. .: Nobody is inventing anything, it’s serious, ”he stressed.

“It has nothing to do” with the threats against Iglesias, Grande-Marlaska and Gámez

In contrast, news service sources maintain that the letter Maroto received “has nothing to do” with those received by Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and María Gámez. In addition to death threats, several bullets were included in these letters.