Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali agrees to testify before the National Court

Publication: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 11:23 PM

The leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, agreed to appear before the National High Court on June 1, according to sources around Brahim Gali confirmed to LaSexta.

These sources assure that once the convocation of the National Court has been officially notified, Ghali’s intention is to testify before Judge Pedraz on June 1 and to collaborate with the justice system. However, they specify that they will request that the statement be made by videoconference from the court of Logroño.

Ghali must respond to a complaint lodged by a Sahrawi activist and another lodged by the Sahrawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights (ASADEDH).

The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz had decided hours before not to take any precautionary measures with regard to the leader of the Polisario Front for “information published in the media”. This response comes after ASADEDH requested that his passport be withdrawn to prevent his departure from Spain.

Ghali was admitted on April 18 to San Millán-San Pedro Hospital in La Rioja with severe illness due to ailments derived from COVID-19, during a transfer from Algeria that Spanish diplomacy called humanitarian problem in the context of the crisis unleashed with Morocco at the border.

His stay in Spain reactivated a complaint filed by the Sahrawi activist of Spanish nationality Fadel Breica, who accuses him of crimes of illegal detention, torture and against humanity which were allegedly committed in 2019 in the Tindouf camps.