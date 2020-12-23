Political crisis in Nepal 2020: KP head Sharma Oli-Prachanda ‘broke’ the Communist Party of Nepal, Chinese Ambassador met with the President – Communist Party of Nepal splits after KP Sharma Oli conflict Prachanda Chinese Ambassador met the President

Kathmandu

The Nepalese Communist Party, which came to power by promising to give a stable regime to Nepal, broke directly on Tuesday following the appeal of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”. The two factions of South Asia’s largest Communist Party, which came into being about 31 months ago, are now trying to identify themselves as “the real party”. The two factions held separate meetings in Kathmandu, the capital of the Central Committee. Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee again embarked on this latest crisis and met with the President of Nepal.

The camp led by “Prachanda” in Nepal on Tuesday announced the dismissal of Prime Minister Oli from the post of chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal and to take disciplinary action against him for anti-party activity, after the meeting of the Central Committee. Earlier, Olli formed a new committee of 1,199 members on Tuesday to organize the party’s general assembly in a bid to strengthen its grip on the organization.

At the same time, the camp led by Prachanda also held a separate meeting of the central committee in Kathmandu. At this meeting, in addition to former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, several senior leaders including former Minister of Agriculture Ghanshyam Bhushal were present. The Prachanda-led camp unanimously nominated main leader Madhav Kumar Nepal as the second party chairman at the Central Committee meeting. Prachanda is the party’s first president. About two-thirds of the party’s central committee members attended the meeting.

“ Oli dismissed as president for opposing the party ”

Central Committee member Rekha Sharma said: “Prachanda and Nepal will take turns chairing the meetings according to party rules.” According to the Kathmandu Post report, Sharma said: “Oli was removed from his post as party chairman for opposing the party.” The report quotes party leaders as saying Prachanda would be chosen as parliamentary party leader on Wednesday. At the same time, party spokesman Narayan Kazi Shrestha said the next central committee meeting was proposed for Thursday.

Meanwhile, the camp led by Prachanda also decided to file a separate petition with the Supreme Court to demand the restoration of the dissolved Parliament. Many petitions have already been filed with the courts regarding this request. NCP Central Committee member Sunil Manandhar said the party will organize nationwide protest rallies in collaboration with other major parties.

Earlier today, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli set up a new 1,199-member committee to hold the party’s general assembly on Tuesday in a bid to strengthen its grip on the Nepalese Communist Party. Oli, one of the two ruling party leaders, announced the creation of the new committee during a meeting with his close members of the party’s central committee at his official residence. At the Camp Oli meeting, it was also decided to remove Narayan Kazi Shrestha from the post of party spokesperson.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gowli appointed new party spokesperson

Central Committee member Binod Shrestha said Standing Committee member and Foreign Minister Pradeep Gowli have been appointed as new party spokespersons. Oli, surprising his rivals, on Sunday recommended that the president dissolve parliament and also gained the president’s approval. The move comes amid a long power struggle between the Oli camps and former Prime Minister Prachanda. The ruling NCP party was formed in May 2018 following a merger between CPN-UML led by Oli and CPN (Maoist) led by Prachanda.

According to the “My Republica” report, Oli took this step to obtain his majority in the Central Committee. In the newly formed committee, an additional 556 members were added to the existing central committee of 446 members of the ruling party. Speaking to members of the Central Committee at his camp, Oli said that even if some leaders go and leave, it will not make any difference to the party. At the meeting, he offered to hold a general assembly in Kathmandu from November 18-23 next year. Previously, the event was scheduled to be held from April 7 to 12, 2021. Both sides have stepped up their efforts to maintain the party’s recognition and electoral symbol.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal’s Domestic Policy

In the meantime, Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee, who came under pressure after the crisis in the KP Oli government, met with Nepalese President Bidyadevi Bhandari on Tuesday evening. The Nepalese is a supporter of President PM Oli and he had announced the holding of general elections. The Chinese Ambassador to Nepal had put all his power to save the Oli government but he did not succeed. Today, the Chinese ambassador is once again interfering in the domestic politics of Nepal.

Not only that, Oli has been severely accused of following the signals of Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee. According to the New York Times report, this political turmoil is unfolding in Nepal at a time when tensions between China and India are escalating. Not only that, India and China are doing their best to bring their preferred government to Nepal. Under Oli’s leadership, Nepal has taken one after the other anti-India measures at the request of the Chinese Ambassador.

To improve relations with Nepal, the head of the Indian intelligence agency RAW and the Indian foreign minister met with Nepalese leaders. Soon after, the Chinese defense minister also reached Nepal. China has benefited greatly from Nepal under Oli’s leadership but the new political storm seems to shock the dragon. During his tenure, Oli was also unable to keep his election promises.

The Chinese president visited Kathmandu last year to bring Nepal to his court. The Oli government also held a training camp with the Chinese Communist Party to show its friendship with China. Together they announced the height of Mount Everest. On the other hand, experts say that Oli was not an acceptable prime minister for India. He says Nepal’s next prime minister might be more pro-India than Oli.