Political crisis in Nepal: Meeting of all parties in Nepal President Bidya devi bhandari KP Sharma Oli Political line: President Bidya Devi Bhandari called an all-party meeting amid the political struggle in Nepal

Kathmandu

Nepalese President Vidya Bhandari called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss contemporary issues amid the ongoing political crisis in the country. According to the Kathmandu Post news, Tika Dhakal, head of communications, office of the president, reported that President Bhandari had called the leaders of all parties representing parliament and former prime ministers to discuss contemporary politics.

These parties will be involved in the meeting

Nepalese Communist Party (Amale) of Prime Minister Oli, Nepalese Communist Party of Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalla Nath Khanal, NCP (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Janata Samajwadi Party, National Democratic Party, National Janam Morcha and Nepal Mazdoor Lisa Party The leaders of this meeting will be present.

Earlier, according to news from the Himalayan Times, NCP-Maoist Center member Shiv Kumar Mandal said former Prime Minister Prachanda has always been in favor of solidarity among all communist powers in the country and suggested that if the name of the party Removing the “Maoist Center” can help these powers unite, then the party is ready for it.

The proposal to change the party’s name came at a time when the NCP-Maoist Center is in a bit of trouble as the Supreme Court has rejected the merger of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s NCP-AMale into the NCP-Maoist Center. This has created a situation where Prime Minister Oli sees his position in the party as strong. It has a clear majority in the Central Committee and the Parliamentary Party.

Oli Prachanda merged in 2018

Significantly, the two parties merged as the Nepalese Communist Party in May 2018, following the victory of the NCP-Amale and NCP-Maoist Center alliance in the 2017 general election. In December, the decision d’Ollie’s disbandment of the 275-member House of Representatives led to a split in the ruling NCP. In its historic verdict, the Supreme Court restored the lower house of parliament.