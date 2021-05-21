Political crisis in Nepal: Political crisis in Nepal: Prime Minister Oli and the Nepal opposition alliance claim to form a government – Nepalese Prime Minister Oli, the opposition coalition claims to form the government

Kathmandu

The political crisis in Nepal worsened on Friday when Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and opposition parties submitted a letter signed by MPs to President Vidya Devi Bhandari, claiming to form the new government. Prime Minister Oli arrived at the President’s office a few minutes before the leaders of the opposition parties.

He submitted a letter calling for the support of 121 members of his CPN-UML party and 32 deputies of the Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal (JSP-N) to become Prime Minister again in accordance with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution. The Himalayan Times quoted CPN-UML leader Bishnu Rimal as saying that JSP-N Chairman Mahant Thakur, JSP-N parliamentary party leader Rajendra Mahato and Prime Minister Oli had signed the letter submitted to the Himalayan Times. President.

Earlier, Nepalese Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba called for the support of 149 MPs. Deuba arrived at the president’s office with the leaders of the opposition parties to claim the post of prime minister. According to reports, Prime Minister Oli expressed his reluctance on Thursday to submit once again to a power test to prove his government’s majority in parliament.

Leaders of the opposition coalition including the Nepalese Congress (NC), the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) faction led by Upendra Yadav and the ruling CPN-UML faction led by Madhav Nepal, supported by 149 members in the House of Representatives Claimed Prakash Man Singh, the main leader of the NC, gave this information. According to the “My Republica” website, these members are made up of 61 members of the Nepalese Congress, 48 ​​of the CPN (Maoist Center), 13 of JSP and 27 of UML.

The Himalayan Times reported that the leaders of the opposition coalition left for their official residence “Sheetal Niwas” to deliver the letter to the president claiming to form the government with the signature of 149 deputies. In this letter, it was recommended to make Sher Bahadur Deuba the Prime Minister. Deuba (74) is the president of the Nepalese Congress and has served as Prime Minister of Nepal four times. He held the post from 1995 to 1997, 2001 to 2002, 2004 to 2005 and 2017 to 2018. Deuba has been the leader of the opposition since the 2017 general election. The ball is now in President Vidya’s court. Devi Bhandari.

He gave time until 5 p.m. Friday evening for political parties to pretend to form the new government. The government on Thursday recommended to President Bhandari that the process of forming a new government in accordance with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution of Nepal be started because Prime Minister Oli is not in favor of re-passing the government. power test. Prime Minister Oli had to prove his majority in the House of Representatives within 30 days of his re-election on May 10. It was feared that if a new government could not be formed under Article 76 (5), Oli would again have recommended the dissolution of the House of Representatives using Article 76 (7).

Ollie is the president of CPN-UML. He was sworn in as Prime Minister of Nepal on May 14 in accordance with article 76 (3) of the Constitution. Four days earlier, he had been beaten in a confidence vote in Parliament. The CPN-UML is the largest party in Nepal with 121 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives. Currently, 136 seats are needed to form a majority government.