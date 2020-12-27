Political crisis in Nepal: Xi Jinping’s special soldier has arrived in Nepal, will PM Oli meet? – Political crisis in Nepal Latest updates today xi jinping Special Envoy Guo Yechau arrives in Kathmandu to meet Kp Sharma Oli

Strong points:

In order to pacify the political heckling in Nepal, Jinping’s special goo, Yezhou, arrives in Kathmandu.

Guo Yezhou, special advisor to Chinese President Xi Jinping, arrived in Nepal to pacify political struggles in Nepal. Firstly, Jinping will first meet with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his main rival Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda and try to resolve them. For this, Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee stationed in Kathmandu has already sought time to meet Prime Minister Oli and Dahal. Dahal is said to have agreed to meet Guo Yezou, while there is no response from Oli yet.

Who is Guo Yezhou

Guo Yezhou is considered very special by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is also deputy minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China. At his initiative, the Communist Party of Nepal organized an online training session with the Chinese Communist Party. Apart from that, they are also the main links of Communist countries on behalf of China. This time, a four-member delegation also arrived in Nepal with Guo Yezhou.

PM Oli should not meet with Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee has reportedly already completed all preparations for Guo Yezhou’s visit. He also asked Oli and Prachanda for time to meet with this special envoy from Jinping. Prachanda is said to have agreed to a meeting with the Chinese envoy, but Oli has yet to respond to the offer.

Why did Jinping have to send his soldier

According to the Nepalese newspaper Kathmandu Post, over the past month, when tensions were at their height within the Nepalese Communist Party, Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee met with the main party leaders and President Bidyadevi Bhandari. However, the Hayo Yankee did not succeed despite several attempts to make peace on both sides. Seeing Nepal get out of hand, Jinping immediately ordered Guo Yezhou to travel to Nepal to control the damage.

Oli’s tone changed after Indian officials visited

In fact, after a hiatus of almost a year between tensions over the border issue, relations between India and Nepal revived in October. The head of the Indian intelligence agency RAW, the army chief general Manoj Mukund Narwane and the foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla visited Nepal. With these high-level visits from India, China was energized and sent the then defense minister to visit Nepal.

China faces great fear in Nepal

Bersha Mann Pun, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal, said: “The Chinese ambassador wanted to know during the meeting whether Chinese investment would be affected in the current change of situation?” China is also building an international airport in Pokhara and further expanding the Kathmandu ring road. Analysts say China has its own security concerns regarding Nepal and that is why it wants political stability and a stable government in the country.